The Tune Squad officially has a new member, and he looks absolutely incredible in his new uniform. After so many years of anticipation, Warner Bros. finally gave fans a first look at Space Jam 2 by dropping a short teaser clip of LeBron James showing off his new 'fit for the movie. LeBron James' Space Jam 2 Tune Squad jersey will get everyone who's waited years for the sequel totally pumped.

There's no question Space Jam is one of the most iconic movies for millennials. The 1996 half-animated, half-live action sports comedy totally flipped the script with the unexpected pairing of Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. Back in 2014, Warner Bros. first announced plans for a sequel starring James, but it took several years to finally begin production. Thankfully, Space Jam: A New Legacy was filmed at last over the summer of 2019, and now fans are getting their very first look at the highly anticipated sequel.

During an event for the LeBron James Family Foundation on Monday, Aug. 17, the very first look at James' new film role was unveiled. The clip is brief, but it's definitely enough to get fans excited. In it, James walks toward the camera while wearing an updated take on the iconic Tune Squad uniform. The new version is much more colorful than the white jersey Jordan and the Looney Tunes wore when they faced off against the Monstars.

The short video is the first look fans have gotten at the upcoming Space Jam sequel, although we do know a lot of other information about it. The movie is directed by Girl's Trip director Malcolm D. Lee, and Don Cheadle is also starring in the movie as the new villain. Like the original Space Jam, the sequel will also feature a ton of cameos from NBA and WNBA superstars, including Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike.

Of course, the sequel will also see the return of the Looney Tunes, marking the cartoon characters' first theatrically released film in nearly two decades. Their last big-screen appearance was in 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action starring Brendan Fraser.

Warner Bros.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.