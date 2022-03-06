Jeni's Ice Cream Is Bringing Back Its Everything Bagel Flavor For An Unexpected Treat

Get ready for the return of a fan-favorite chilly treat that’s inspired by your favorite morning bite. Yep, you heard that right — Jeni’s Everything Bagel flavor is officially returning on March 21, which means you can once again enjoy the garlic and onion goodness of the totally unexpected flavor combo. If you’re ready to kick off spring with the iconic sweet and savory mix, here’s where to buy Jeni’s Everything Bagel ice cream flavor in 2022.

Jeni’s announced the 2022 return of the Everything Bagel ice cream flavor on Feb. 28, and it’s certainly a welcome announcement for fans of the unexpected innovation. ICYMI, Jeni’s Everything Bagel launched in January 2021, and the release quickly got the internet buzzing — the flavor was so popular that it sold out across the country in less than nine days. The offering isn’t your typical fruity or chocolatey ice cream flavor: it pays tribute to an everything bagel with cream cheese ice cream and a streusel that blends sesame, poppy seed, onion, and garlic. Of course, the result is a sweet and savory combo that you can chow down on anytime of the day — whether it’s as an afternoon snack or a post-dinner treat.

Thankfully, you can once again get a scoop of Jeni’s Everything Bagel ice cream flavor when it returns in 2022 on March 21. The special flavor will be available both in-store at Jeni’s scoop shops and online for delivery at jenis.com. To stay up to date with the re-release of the Everything Bagel ice cream flavor, you can sign up for email notifications on Jeni’s website. BTW, since the offering will only be available for a limited time, while supplies last, you’ll want to get a taste ASAP before it disappears or sells out quickly — just like it did last year.

