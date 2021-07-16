You use emojis every day to show how you feel when you’re texting or posting on social media, and now the cute little icons are showing up at breakfast. The latest emoji-themed bite comes from Eggo, and it might be the most fun with waffles you’ve ever had. If you love the idea of heart-eyed, winky face, and laughing emoji designs on your morning bite, here’s where to buy Eggo’s new Eggoji Waffles with emoji designs.

Eggo unveiled its Eggogi Waffles on Tuesday, July 13, and they’re currently rolling out to stores nationwide. Featuring Eggo’s classic Homestyle Waffle taste, the Eggoji Waffles feature six cute emojis designs including a heart-eyes emoji, a teary-eyed laughing emoji, and a winky face. The bites are hitting the shelves just in time for World Emoji Day on Saturday, July 17, so you can grab a box to celebrate. The Eggo Eggoji Waffles are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested price of $2.89, but that may vary by store. They’re available online and in stores in the freezer aisle at places like Target, Vons and more. You can also get them through Instacart delivery from participating stores.

Eggoji Waffles will be sticking around for a while, according to Kellogg’s, so you don’t have to worry about these flying off freezer shelves, never to be seen again. Check Eggo’s online store locator and click “where to buy” if you don’t see them at your local store yet.

In addition to celebrating with World Emoji Day, Eggo is also bringing some smiles by doing good. Through Aug. 1, you can use the hashtag #EggogiNoKidHungry when posting about your Eggos on social media. For each hashtag shared through Sunday, Aug. 1, Eggo will donate up to 100 breakfasts to child hunger charity No Kid Hungry, with a total of up to 500,000 breakfasts.

When heading to grab a box of Eggoji emoji-themed waffles from Eggo, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.