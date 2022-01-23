Peeps is here to change up your favorite marshmallow bites with new flavors inspired by your at-home K-cup coffee creations. Thanks to the brand’s collaboration with The Original Donut Shop, the cute Easter chick-shaped treats are now available in two coffee flavors, including a caramel mocha bite. If the java and marshmallow combo sounds like the perfect twist on the iconic treats, here’s where to buy the new coffee-flavored Peeps.

Peeps announced its new and classic flavors are rolling out to stores as of Jan. 11, and two of the eight new offerings for 2022 are the Peeps The Original Donut Shop Coffee-Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and the Peeps Filled Delights The Original Donut Shop Coffee Caramel Mocha-Flavored Marshmallow Chicks. Combining Peeps’ soft, pillowy texture and sugary coating you know and love with the comforting coffee flavor of The Original Donut Shop brand, the coffee-flavored treats are an unexpected pairing you can enjoy solo or in a hot cuppa. While The Original Donut Shop Coffee-Flavored Marshmallow Chicks feature the classic coffee flavor as the star of the show, the Peeps Filled Delights iteration combines coffee notes with a chocolate coating and a creamy caramel filling.

Luckily, there are plenty of places you’ll be able to buy the coffee-flavored Peeps, depending on which flavor and size pack you want to get.

Where To Buy The New Coffee-Flavored Peeps

You can get the Peeps The Original Donut Shop Coffee-Flavored Marshmallow Chicks at retailers nationwide for between $1.69 to $2.09 for a 10-count pack.

Meanwhile, Peeps Filled Delights flavors are available nationwide for the first time, so you can get the Peeps Filled Delights The Original Donut Shop Coffee Caramel Mocha Chicks for between $1.69 to $2.09 for a 3-count pack.

You’ll also be able to get the bites online for pickup or delivery from stores near you. If you don’t see them at a store near you yet, you’ll want to check back as they continue to roll out.

Courtesy Of Peeps

Store-exclusive pack sizes are also available. You can buy The Original Donut Shop Coffee-Flavored Chicks at select dollar store value retailers for $1.00 for a 5-count pack. There’s also a Target-exclusive 4-count pack size of the Filled Delights coffee flavor, which you can buy for $2.29.

If you’re curious about other new flavor candies from Peeps, you’ll also want to check out the Walmart-exclusive Peeps Cotton Candy-Flavored Pop, the Peeps Sparkly Wild Berry-Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies, the Sam’s Club-exclusive Peeps Easter Essentials kit (a variety pack of Marshmallow Bunnies and Chicks and Peeps Jelly Beans), and the Target-exclusive bites like the Peeps Tropical Burst-Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and the Peeps Delights Strawberry-Flavored Marshmallow Dipped In Milk Chocolate.

Before heading out to grab some of the new coffee-flavored Peeps, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.