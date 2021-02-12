As Twitter users continue to navigate the uncertainty surrounding the app, people are flocking to a newer social media platform called Hive Social. If you've been on the lookout for a Twitter alternative, you’ve probably heard of Hive Social. It’s usually referred to as a mix of Twitter, Instagram, and MySpace. OK, that sounds intriguing, but what is the Hive app exactly? Here's a rundown of the viral app that looks like a mashup of some OG social media platforms.

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Twitter drama, you know some loyal users have been scrambling to find other forms of social media in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover on Oct. 27. Considering Hive Social reached a landmark of 1 million users on Nov. 21, according to TechCrunch, it looks like users may have found their alternative. As of Nov. 22, Hive Social is the fourth-most downloaded free app in the App Store, ahead of popular apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, so you’ll be in good company if you decide to make the leap. If you want to be a part of the buzz (pardon the pun), you’ll need to know what the Hive app is all about. Here’s why Hive Social might be coming for the bird app’s crown.

Hive

What Is The Hive App?

According to the app’s website, Hive Social is “bringing back what you used to love about social media in a new way.” Not only does Hive have serious Twitter vibes with text-based posting and a Discover page where you can keep up with trending content, but its photo capabilities and profile music make it sort of an Instagram alternative and an updated version of MySpace, too. It’s basically your one-stop shop for all things social media.

If you were an avid tweeter, you’ll recognize where Hive draws inspiration for status updates. You can type out text and insert GIFs, similar to how you’d compost a tweet. To make a leap to another social media vibe, just snap a pic. You can share photos and videos as you would on Instagram, as long as they are photos you’ve taken or have permission to post. The only downside is that Hive doesn’t seem to let you edit your photos with filters.

For a real throwback, bring the MySpace vibes (minus Tom in your Top 8) with a personalized music section that will play when someone visits your profile. You’re allowed a maximum of four songs – the first song is free, the second song will cost you 99 cents, and your third and fourth tunes will run you $1.99 to channel your mid-2000s nostalgia. As of Nov. 22, you need to have Apple Music to take advantage of the feature, and will Spotify come to the platform soon.

How To Use Hive Social App

To try the app for yourself, you'll need to go to the Apple App Store and download Hive Social. As of Nov. 22, Android users can only download Hive Social by requesting a beta version of the app. Once you create your profile with a username and photo, you'll be prompted to select topics and other content that interests you to make browsing for new content so simple. While the chronological home feed will only showcase posts from the people you follow, you can head to the Hive's Discover page to check out featured content, look at hashtags that are currently trending, and bookmark lists of topics under the Browse tab. It's also very easy to search any topic by adding a hashtag and your search term in the search bar.

Like Twitter, you’ll be able to make a bio on your profile where you can link to other websites. Just like IG, your photo posts will be displayed in grid-form underneath the four squares icon on your profile. Of course, the app lets you follow different users, as well as like, repost, share, and reply to posts, or interact with accounts through polls and Q&As. And don’t worry about losing your DMs, because you can also chat with friends through the platform, and even customize color themes based on chat threads.

This isn’t the first time Hive Social has blown up. IYDK, Hive Social went viral on TikTok and Twitter in February 2021, after TikToker Imani Lewis shared an ad promoting it, and a One Direction "psychic" Twitter account followed suit by posting about it in a since-deleted tweet. The internet took notice, and more than 100,000 tweets about the platform made it trend on Twitter on Feb. 2, 2021. It was even the most-downloaded social media app on Apple’s App Store for an entire day. The hype helped the Hive Social app gain 130,000 users in one night, and then soon after, crashed repeatedly. You could say it was a bit of a mess, but with Twitter in its own precarious situation as of November 2022, people are looking for any place to put their would-be tweets.

Despite its recent surge in popularity, only time will tell whether Hive Social becomes the next Twitter — though it's easy to see why there’s such a buzz.