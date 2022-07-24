Wendy's Will Give You Free Fries If You Buy A Frosty Until The End Of July

There are so many treats at your favorite fast food chains that’ll help you cool off in the summer heat. Of course, when you’re in the mood for the perfect frozen dessert, Wendy’s Frosty is a classic go-to option. Now, Wendy’s is giving you even more reason to stop by and grab a Frosty before you head to the beach or pool, because the fast food chain is throwing in some fries for free with every Frosty order for the rest of July. If you’re ready to enjoy the ultimate sweet and salty combo, Wendy’s free medium fries with a Frosty is July 2022’s hottest deal.

ICYMI, Wendy’s has been helping fans manage the sizzling hot weather with free fries during its July Fry deals, which kicked off with a complimentary fries deal that ran from July 11 to July 15. Thankfully, the fast food chain is continuing the festivities with another tasty offer that pairs two sweet and salty menu items: fries and a Frosty. Yep, you can score a free Medium Fry when you order any size Frosty through mobile order in the Wendy’s app at participating locations nationwide. You can find the offer in the app (you’ll need to make a Wendy’s Rewards account if you don’t have one already). BTW, the offer will only be available through July 31, so you’ll want to make sure to swing by your local Wendy’s before the month ends.

Wendy's

Since the latest July Fry deal is valid on any Frosty of your choice, it’s the perfect opportunity to try out all the delicious Frosty flavors. After all, there are so many tasty varieties like the classic Chocolate Frosty or Vanilla Frosty. Or, if you’re looking for something new to try out, you’ll want to check out the limited edition Strawberry Frosty, which dropped on June 6. The fruity treat blends the OG creaminess of a Frosty with strawberry flavor for an instant summertime treat.

Everyone knows that a Frosty just isn’t complete without some fries to dip into it, so this deal is just perfect. It’s about to be a sweet (and salty) summer at Wendy’s.