Fans of lemony baked goodness have yet another option to consider for a quick treat. One TikToker recently noticed a particular slice of lemon cake at Walmart that’s strikingly similar to a Starbucks menu item — and it’ll make you do a double take. With its white iced top and dense yellow cake, it’s safe to say this viral TikTok of Starbucks Lemon Loaf dupe at Walmart looks pretty legit, so here’s how to get your hands on some.

In case you’re not familiar with Starbucks’ Lemon Loaf, it’s a moist cake slice full of sweet lemon flavor, a hint of tartness, and a sugar-y icing glaze. The very similar Walmart Marketside Iced Lemon Cake went viral when TikToker Tracy Nicole (@itracynicole) posted about her find on June 23. In the video, she explained she scored a slice of the lemon cake at Walmart for only $1 and that it tastes a lot like the Starbucks Lemon Loaf. The Marketside Iced Lemon Cake looks very similar to Starbucks’ famous menu item and is described on Walmart’s website as a “creme cake” with a sweet and tart combo of flavors, a moist texture, and a café-like quality. Meanwhile, Starbucks’ iteration of lemon cake is a similar white-icing topped bite that’s described as a “citrusy, buttery, moist lemon pound cake.”

You may have to judge the differences in taste for yourself, but the price difference is easy to see: Starbucks’ Iced Lemon Loaf sells for $3.25 (although pricing may vary by location), while Walmart’s Marketside Iced Lemon Cake sells for $1 at Walmart stores nationwide. Starbucks’ 4.4-ounce Lemon Loaf, though, is a bit larger than Walmart’s 3.7-ounce iteration.

Even though it’s smaller, you can actually stock up on the Walmart version if you buy the 8-pack of the lemon cake for $3.98, making the cake around 50 cents per slice. Basically, with Starbucks and Walmart, you have a lot of options.

To buy the viral Iced Lemon Cake, you’ll need to head to a Walmart store near you or order it online for in-store pick-up or delivery in select locations. In store, you’ll find it in the bakery section.

If you’re curious about other café cake dupes, the Marketside brand at Walmart also sells an Iced Pumpkin Spice Cake and an Iced Cinnamon Swirl Sliced Cake, each for $1 per slice. Before heading to Walmart to grab a slice of the Starbucks Lemon Loaf dupe, you’ll want to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.