Get A Look At All The New Emojis That May Be Added To Your iPhone This Fall

Get ready to take chats with your BFFs to the next level with all-new emojis. Unicode’s new iPhone emojis for 2021 were revealed on July 15, and they’re all about celebrating diversity. Here’s a look at the lineup, which includes an adorable melting smiley face and a pregnant man.

Emojis are certainly one of the easiest ways to convey a message without actually typing out words, and sometimes they’re the only way to accurately communicate a specific mood. With Unicode’s new emoji draft list, which was released ahead of World Emoji Day on July 17, you can look forward to sharing even more unique expressions with your friends.

The lineup, which was developed for your Apple and Google devices, feature plenty of fun and interesting emojis that’ll spice up your messages, including a melting smiley face, a disco ball, and biting lips. There are also some unexpected emojis which you can get creative with, including an x-ray, an ID, a slide, and a cup with spilled water. You’ll also be able to express yourself with a few new hand shapes, such as fingers making the shape of a heart and an index finger that points to the viewer.

The 2021 lineup also features a whole slew of emojis that are inclusive of race and gender. ICYDK, emojis have only gotten more diverse options over the years, and with the upcoming list, you’ll even be able to customize your handshake emoji with different skin tones. To top it off, there are new non-binary emojis, including a gender neutral person with a crown that expands upon the existing prince and princess emoji, and a pregnant man and pregnant person to join the pregnant woman.‌

Since these emojis are still part of the draft list, you won’t be able to see the complete lineup until September when Unicode finalizes the lineup. However, most emojis on the draft list typically make it to the final cut, so you can certainly get pumped for all the new options. The new emojis should roll out to Apple and Google devices beginning late 2021 through 2022, so make sure to keep an eye out for the update.