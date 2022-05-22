Making a travel itinerary can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be anymore. On May 16, Uber launched a new feature called Uber Travel that takes the hassle out of creating your travel itinerary by doing it for you. Plus, Uber Travel also lets you reserve rides to all your flight and hotel reservations, and even rewards you with cash back just for booking a trip. No, seriously — it’s that simple. Here’s the rundown on how to use Uber for travel to get money back on airport rides before your next trip.

If you’ve got any travel plans on deck for the summer, you’re gonna want to know about Uber Travel before you go. The new feature, which rolled out on the Uber app on May 16 in collaboration with AwardWallet, organizes all your flight, hotel, and car rental info into a custom mobile itinerary without any work on your end. No, the feature doesn’t book the plans for you, but it does arrange your already existing reservations in one place by date and time by sorting through your email and finding them for you. The best part is, the service is completely free — all you have to do to create your itinerary is log into your Gmail from the Uber app to import your travel details into your account. It’s basically like having your own personal travel assistant.

Once you’ve done that, then you can start reserving your rides to and from the airport and the hotel. BTW, the itinerary only stores travel-related reservations like hotels, flights, and car rentals, which means you’ll have to book your trips to museums and restaurants separately. You’ll be able to book your rides up to 30 days before your trip for a price that will be presented to you up front, which will not only save you time, but save you some serious cash, too.

Every time you reserve a ride with Uber Travel, you’ll instantly earn 10% back in Uber Cash. Yup, 10%. That’s nothing to sneeze at. Your Uber Cash will automatically be applied to your next ride, so if you plan on stopping at all the sights, you might as well stock up on Uber Cash on the way to the airport to help you get around.

To book your trips, here’s what you’ll need to do. Open the Uber app and select Travel (it may be hidden under More), then tap “Sign in with Google” to access your reservations. Once you’re logged in, you’ll see a list of upcoming trips with the dates you’ll be gone listed below. Tap the trip you want to make arrangements for to access your itinerary.

Under each reservation, you’ll see a tab that will let you reserve a ride. Tap each tab to reserve your pick-up time, spot, Uber type, and more. Easy peasy.

Another perk of Uber Travel is that, when you’ve reserved a trip to the airport, Uber will track your flight and automatically adjust your pick-up time to reflect any delays or cancelations if needed. It feels good not to stress about traveling for once, doesn’t it?

Summer 2022 is about to be all about travel, thanks to the new Travel feature from Uber.