As New Year’s Eve celebrations kick off Friday, Dec. 31, there are plenty of ride deals you can take advantage of. With various Uber and Lyft promos in cities across the country, you can ring in 2022 without needing to worry about shelling out for transportation. Whether you need a ride because you plan to cheers your way into 2022 (if you’re 21 and over) or just don’t want the hassle of finding a parking spot, these Uber and Lyft deals for New Year’s Eve 2021 will help you score free or discounted rides in several cities.

Nothing brings the mood of a new year down like surge pricing, but it’s difficult to avoid. Even though Uber and Lyft don’t have national promos, NYE party-goers can score deals from law firms and city governments. With promo codes and reimbursement offers in U.S. cities for New Year’s Eve 2021, Uber or Lyft ride deals shouldn’t be too difficult to snap up.

Before you pull on your sparkly ‘fit, make sure you follow Uber’s and Lyft’s COVID-19 safety protocols, which include wearing a face mask and only getting into a ride if you’re symptom-free. To make sure you’re celebrating as safely as possible, follow the guidance as of Dec. 20 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which “recommends that everyone 5 years and older protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting fully vaccinated,” per the CDC website. A booster shot is also recommended for people 18 and older as well as testing for COVID-19 before going to a gathering.

If you do travel on NYE, check local and CDC guidelines for information about wearing a mask on public transportation and how to celebrate safely.

As for the savings, here are the Uber and Lyft ride deals you can score on Dec. 31, depending on where you live:

Uber New Year’s Eve 2021 Deals

Albany, New York:

The DeCrescente Distributing Company and the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) teamed up to give a free Uber voucher for up to $50 off rides home from Albany’s restaurants and bars through 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 2.

To get yours, you can scan a QR code on any poster or flyer at a restaurant or bar within the boundaries of the BID.

Colorado:

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is offering a $15 Uber ride credit via a promo code, redeemable through Jan. 3. To get yours, redeem the promo code “HOLIDAYSAFE” in the Uber app and use it for a ride between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Jan. 3.

According to CDOT, the codes are limited to one per person, statewide.

Dayton, Ohio:

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney is offering its ArriveSafe program, a free ride to pick-up and drop-off locations for residents from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 2. To get a free ride, call the designated phone number (937-449-9999) and tell the operator where you’ll need to be picked up, dropped off, your name, and a phone number.

From there, the operator will send an Uber driver to you (and a text with the pickup details), free of charge, no account or sign-in required.

Jacksonville and St. Augustine, Florida:

Personal injury law firm Farah and Farah is offering free Uber rides in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, Florida, via a voucher credit of up to $50. To get the free ride voucher, head to its Uber voucher page and sign in to add it to your account. Once you do, it’ll be available to use from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 — it’s viewable in the Uber Wallet section of the app.

The vouchers are limited, so you’ll want to claim yours before they’re gone.

San Francisco, California:

From 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, you can get a free Uber ride on New Year’s Eve from Ottinger Employment Lawyers. To do so, take your ride between the designated hours and apply for reimbursement for up to $35.

It’s limited to 50 submissions per holiday, so you’ll want to act fast to get your cash back.

New Mexico:

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) and the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) partnered with Uber to provide a $15 ride code (not including a tip) for New Year’s Eve. Use the code “ENDWI2021” through Jan. 3, 2022, to get your free ride home.

Northern California:

When you take a ride home between 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, law firm GJEL Accident Attorneys will reimburse you up to $15 on Uber. You’ll need to be in the Bay Area area, San Jose, Oakland, Fresno, Sacramento, or Tri-Valley metro area to be eligible. Make sure you submit your reimbursement information by Jan. 5.

Lyft New Year’s Eve 2021 Deals

Akron/Summit County, Ohio:

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office of Ohio is offering revelers its Arrive Alive campaign, which provides up to $20 off a Lyft ride. Use the promo code “SUMMITNYE” on Lyft and redeem it between midnight to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1. The promo code is only redeemable for the first 300 people, so you may want to plan ahead.

Douglas County, Colorado:

Douglas County government officials are offering $5 Lyft vouchers to put toward travel to and from its light rail stations, including the Ridgegate Parkway Station, Lincoln Station, Sky Ridge, Lone Tree Town Center, and County Line. To get yours, enter the promo code “DOCONYE21” in the Lyft app in advance.

Then, you can use the code from between 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 1. Even if you aren’t using a light rail station, the codes work within a half-mile radius of any of the qualifying stations.

Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana:

Sober Ride Indiana, an initiative of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, is giving away vouchers for up to $15 off a Lyft ride between 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 3 a.m. Jan. 1. You can get your voucher via the program’s official website.

Northern California:

Take a Lyft home between 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, and GJEL Accident Attorneys will reimburse you up to $15 if you’re in one of several Northern California locations.

San Francisco, California:

You can get a free Lyft ride (up to $35) from Ottinger Employment via a reimbursement program when you take a ride between 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, in San Francisco metro area.

Washington, D.C.:

The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s SoberRide Lyft partnership is offering up to $15 off rides in D.C., via promo codes. To get yours, head to SoberRide’s website and find the promo code, which will be posted at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, and available to redeem through 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.