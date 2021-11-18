Get Uber's New Annual Membership For 50% Off This Black Friday

Get ready to save some major cash on your next Uber rides and food deliveries. The rideshare company is offering up to $50 off a new annual membership this season, and it’s the gift that will keep on giving. As you map out all the holiday sales you want to hit up, don’t sleep on this Uber Black Friday 2021 deal that will save you even more throughout the year.

Uber launched a new membership program called Uber One on Nov. 17, and if you use the rideshare service often, you’ll definitely want to know what’s included — especially since it arrived alongside a clutch Black Friday deal. Uber is only offering one Black Friday deal, but it’s a big one: 50% off of the new Uber One service. The half-off discount will help you save even more throughout the year, with perks like unlimited free delivery and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Uber’s Black Friday deals as you plan your holiday shopping.

Uber One Black Friday Deal

Uber One is the company’s new membership for those who want to save across its services, including rides, groceries, and meal delivery.

Through Monday, Nov. 29, you can get an Uber One membership for 50% off, which means you’ll pay $49.99 for an annual membership (regularly $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year).

As an Uber One member, you’ll get access to these offers:

5% off rides

Food, grocery, and alcohol delivery discounts — 5% off eligible orders

$5 back in Uber Cash if your delivery doesn’t arrive at the estimated time

Priority service with the top-rated drivers

Unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders and grocery orders over $15 and $30, respectively. You’ll know if a merchant is eligible when you see the Uber One icon next to it in the app.

Premium perks like special offers and promotions, member support, and invite-only experiences

To sign up for the deal:

Open the Uber app and tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the homepage. From there, tap on the large tile that says, "Uber One." You should see the offer reflect the 50% off pricing. Complete the sign-up by selecting the annual membership at 50% off and paying with your chosen payment card.

If you are using the Uber Eats app, you can sign up by tapping on the Uber One tile on the homepage and completing the sign-up from there.

Before scheduling an Uber ride, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.