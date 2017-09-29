Is There An Embassy In Cuba? The U.S. Is Pulling Staff From There
There's a baffling health epidemic plaguing U.S. embassy staffers in Cuba, and the whole situation is very mysterious. Almost two dozen American diplomats are suffering from a slew of identical health conditions, including hearing loss and memory issues. As a result, U.S. officials are fleeing the country, and the State Department is suspending the processing of U.S. visa applications in Cuba.
On Sept. 29, the State Department announced that more than half of nonemergency American embassy workers in Havana will be sent back stateside. The decision was made after 21 staffers reported experiencing the same symptoms, including dizziness, tinnitus, headache, and fatigue. While no embassy members have spoken out publicly about their ailments, NBC News reported that one anonymous diplomat thought that something very fishy is going on. The source said,
John Caulfield, former chief of U.S. Interests Section in Havana, added that the health problems were swift and lasting. He told NBC News,
Despite an investigation conducted by the F.B.I., there hasn't been any conclusive information about the cause, though, according to The New York Times, experts warn that "sonic weapon or faulty surveillance device" might be to blame.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was quick to emphasize that the United States and Cuba will continue to "maintain diplomatic relations." He said in a statement,
The State Department announced that it will not be cutting the number of Cuban diplomats in Washington – a decision, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted, was inherently unfair.
So Castro regime allows attacks on Americans forcing us to drawdown to keep them safe but he gets to keep about same # of people here? 2/2— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 29, 2017
Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) seconded Rubio's sentiment, saying that it appears some sort of foul play went down.
“Whoever is doing this obviously is trying to disrupt the normalization process between the United States and Cuba,” Leahy told The New York Times. “Someone or some government is trying to reverse that process.
Last week, five GOP senators sent a letter to Tillerson asking that he classify Cuban diplomats in the U.S. as persona non grata until the Cuban government takes "tangible action" regarding the health attacks. Thus far, though, the Cuban government has denied any allegations, saying in a statement on Sept. 26,
This mysterious epidemic is going to affect travel as well.
As of Sept. 29, the United States has put a halt on issuing U.S. visas in Cuba, a decision that Cuban diplomat Josefina Vidal deemed "hasty." During a briefing with the Cuban press on Sept. 29, Vidal said,
Here's hoping this whole mysterious health epidemic is solved very, very quickly.