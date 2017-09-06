Tweets & Memes About “Ivanka Trump Guarantees” Are Roasting The First Daughter
If you feel like you're being gaslit by Ivanka Trump, you're not alone. "The Ivanka Trump Guarantee," a scathing op-ed written by New York Times contributor Lindy West, perfectly unpacked the hypocritical, wishy-washy role that Trump has played in The White House thus far. As an added bonus, the piece also prompted a whole slew of tweets about "Ivanka Trump Guarantees" – which were both savage and highly creative.
To start, let's look at what Ivanka Trump's guarantee was supposed to be. She positioned herself as a champion for women, children and underprivileged Americans, spouting neatly packaged talking points about gender equality and closing the pay gap. She tweeted out support during Gay Pride month and condemned the white supremacists who took to the streets in Charlottesville, Virginia (without acknowledging the fact that those people were, in fact, supporters of her father).
And yet, as her father passes legislation after legislation that clamps down hard on the vulnerable, the first daughter sits in radio silence.
That is because, West points out, Trump is not a real advocate for women. Instead, she'll talk endlessly and vaguely on social media about “child care credit” and “female entrepreneurs” and ignore pretty much everything else that's going on. West wrote,
But what can Trump guarantee us? According to Twitter:
She'll keep making her products outside of the United States...
The Ivanka Trump guarantee: "None of my crappy merchadise is made in the U.S., but honestly -- neither is any of daddy's."— Bill Madden (@activist360) September 6, 2017
"The Ivanka Trump Guarantee"— Mompreneur (@Mompreneur_of_3) September 6, 2017
Thank you China for approving those Trademarks I wanted!
I'll keep having my products made in your country
She won't actually live up to her promises...
The Ivanka Trump Guarantee: "I promise to pretend to care about stuff customers of Ivanka© Trump™ clothing really care about. XOXO Ivanka©" pic.twitter.com/6dC2Xso3dZ— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 6, 2017
The Ivanka Trump Guarantee. I guarantee to do a lot of talking about championing women's issues but when it comes to actions, we'll, um..ah— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) September 6, 2017
Pretending to be an advocate for women & children in order to sell knock-off shoes made by slave-labor?— Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) September 6, 2017
That's The Ivanka Trump Guarantee! pic.twitter.com/UjkWAlYxdF
The Ivanka Trump Guarantee is simple. Ivanka will guarantee you champagne Popsicles on any major US holiday if you are invited to her house.— Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) September 6, 2017
Lindy West has a perfect description of the Ivanka Trump Guarantee. https://t.co/SjTsoY7FWJ pic.twitter.com/Iu26Lar4c7— Kate Hutchinson (@kehutchinson) September 6, 2017
She'll take whatever she can.— maize is new yellow (@yellowisntmaize) September 6, 2017
The Ivanka Trump Guarantee pic.twitter.com/sBg0bpi0wm
And she'll make decisions on par with her father.
The Ivanka Trump Guarantee is that if given a choice, Ivanka will always make the wrong one. pic.twitter.com/9i9j2T6Fnx— Take Ivanka to Work (@IvankaToWorkDay) September 6, 2017
The Ivanka Trump guarantee: What daddy says, goes.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 6, 2017
"The Ivanka Trump Guarantee" she is worse than her father. He's crazy, but what is her excuse?— pugeeta (@modernlyf) September 6, 2017
The Ivanka Trump Guarantee is that the apple doesn't fall far from the orange.— Barbara I 💙 (@Barbara102006) September 6, 2017
Oh, and then there were those who never bought the Ivanka Trump Guarantee in the first place.
NEVER thought vapid, useless, grifter Ivanka would do anything 2 moderate her daddy's behavior.— Elaine (@rosalita2740) September 6, 2017
She's a joke.🙄
The Ivanka Trump Guarantee
Did anyone really think she'd bring value to the WH? She has zero experience in anything other than greed. the ivanka trump guarantee— maize is new yellow (@yellowisntmaize) September 6, 2017
At the very least we know there's a pattern. Donald Trump does something despicable, and Ivanka Trump takes to social media, in her best powder pink dress, to make some vague, irrelevant statement about entrepreneurs. #TheIvankaTrumpGuarantee, right there.