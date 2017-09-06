Tweets & Memes About “Ivanka Trump Guarantees” Are Roasting The First Daughter

If you feel like you're being gaslit by Ivanka Trump, you're not alone. "The Ivanka Trump Guarantee," a scathing op-ed written by New York Times contributor Lindy West, perfectly unpacked the hypocritical, wishy-washy role that Trump has played in The White House thus far. As an added bonus, the piece also prompted a whole slew of tweets about "Ivanka Trump Guarantees" – which were both savage and highly creative.

To start, let's look at what Ivanka Trump's guarantee was supposed to be. She positioned herself as a champion for women, children and underprivileged Americans, spouting neatly packaged talking points about gender equality and closing the pay gap. She tweeted out support during Gay Pride month and condemned the white supremacists who took to the streets in Charlottesville, Virginia (without acknowledging the fact that those people were, in fact, supporters of her father).

And yet, as her father passes legislation after legislation that clamps down hard on the vulnerable, the first daughter sits in radio silence.

That is because, West points out, Trump is not a real advocate for women. Instead, she'll talk endlessly and vaguely on social media about “child care credit” and “female entrepreneurs” and ignore pretty much everything else that's going on. West wrote,

A real advocate for women's power and prosperity would be devastated by President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which will shatter the lives of hundreds of thousands of immigrant women and the people who depend on them. A real advocate for women's autonomy would fight indefatigably for affordable health care and abortion access.

But what can Trump guarantee us? According to Twitter:

She'll keep making her products outside of the United States...

The Ivanka Trump guarantee: "None of my crappy merchadise is made in the U.S., but honestly -- neither is any of daddy's." — Bill Madden (@activist360) September 6, 2017

"The Ivanka Trump Guarantee"

Thank you China for approving those Trademarks I wanted!

I'll keep having my products made in your country — Mompreneur (@Mompreneur_of_3) September 6, 2017

She won't actually live up to her promises...

The Ivanka Trump Guarantee: "I promise to pretend to care about stuff customers of Ivanka© Trump™ clothing really care about. XOXO Ivanka©" pic.twitter.com/6dC2Xso3dZ — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 6, 2017

The Ivanka Trump Guarantee. I guarantee to do a lot of talking about championing women's issues but when it comes to actions, we'll, um..ah — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) September 6, 2017

Pretending to be an advocate for women & children in order to sell knock-off shoes made by slave-labor?

That's The Ivanka Trump Guarantee! pic.twitter.com/UjkWAlYxdF — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) September 6, 2017

The Ivanka Trump Guarantee is simple. Ivanka will guarantee you champagne Popsicles on any major US holiday if you are invited to her house. — Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Lindy West has a perfect description of the Ivanka Trump Guarantee. https://t.co/SjTsoY7FWJ pic.twitter.com/Iu26Lar4c7 — Kate Hutchinson (@kehutchinson) September 6, 2017

She'll take whatever she can.

The Ivanka Trump Guarantee pic.twitter.com/sBg0bpi0wm — maize is new yellow (@yellowisntmaize) September 6, 2017

And she'll make decisions on par with her father.

The Ivanka Trump Guarantee is that if given a choice, Ivanka will always make the wrong one. pic.twitter.com/9i9j2T6Fnx — Take Ivanka to Work (@IvankaToWorkDay) September 6, 2017

The Ivanka Trump guarantee: What daddy says, goes. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 6, 2017

"The Ivanka Trump Guarantee" she is worse than her father. He's crazy, but what is her excuse? — pugeeta (@modernlyf) September 6, 2017

The Ivanka Trump Guarantee is that the apple doesn't fall far from the orange. — Barbara I 💙 (@Barbara102006) September 6, 2017

Oh, and then there were those who never bought the Ivanka Trump Guarantee in the first place.

NEVER thought vapid, useless, grifter Ivanka would do anything 2 moderate her daddy's behavior.



She's a joke.🙄



The Ivanka Trump Guarantee — Elaine (@rosalita2740) September 6, 2017

Did anyone really think she'd bring value to the WH? She has zero experience in anything other than greed. the ivanka trump guarantee — maize is new yellow (@yellowisntmaize) September 6, 2017

At the very least we know there's a pattern. Donald Trump does something despicable, and Ivanka Trump takes to social media, in her best powder pink dress, to make some vague, irrelevant statement about entrepreneurs. #TheIvankaTrumpGuarantee, right there.