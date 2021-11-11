You Can Finally Edit Tweets, But There’s A Catch

Twitter users have been asking for a simple way to edit published tweets for years, and on Nov. 9, the social media company finally made those dreams a reality — for some people. Twitter Blue is Twitter’s first subscription program, and its launch gives users a way to fix the long-standing edit issue, for a price. If you’re wondering what exactly Twitter Blue is, how much it costs, where to buy it, and how to use it, here’s everything you need to know about the paid subscription.

Ever since Twitter’s launch in 2006, blue check and non-check users alike have been begging for an edit button. Twitter’s favorite auntie, Dionne Warwick, voiced her opinions on the matter earlier this year, and even Kim Kardashian has tried to advocate for the update to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey directly.

In a 2020 YouTube video from WIRED, Dorsey expressed his own concerns that adding an edit button would encourage users to drastically change the content of their tweets. He said Twitter would probably “never” add an edit button, but it looks like they finally found a work-around with the exclusive Twitter Blue feature.

With Twitter Blue, subscribers finally have access to tweet editing tools, along with other exclusive features. Here’s what to know about the new service.

What is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription tier created to take the Twitter experience to the next level. For a monthly fee, subscribers of Twitter Blue will have access to special and exclusive features like Undo Tweet, Top Articles, Custom Navigation, and more. Twitter Blue is currently available for iOS, Android, and web users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

For those who can’t believe Twitter is free, don’t be alarmed: The most important thing to know is that you don’t need Twitter Blue to keep using Twitter. Twitter Blue is an optional paid subscription tier, which means that users who upgrade will be offered exclusive perks, and users who don’t are free to keep using the app like they always have.

Price

So how much does the exclusive tier cost? The price for the subscription tier varies depending on where you live. U.S. Twitter users can purchase Twitter Blue for $2.99, while Canadian users can upgrade for $3 CAD, and Twitter fans based in the Australian and NZ can expect to pay $4.49 per month.

Where To Buy Twitter Blue

You can upgrade your account by tapping on “Twitter Blue” in the Profile menu on your Twitter app, which you can get to by tapping on your profile icon in the top-left corner. On your desktop, you can buy it by choosing “Twitter Blue” in the More menu.

How To Use Twitter Blue Features

They say “you get what you pay for,” and with Twitter Blue what you get includes features like Undo Tweet and Ad-Free Articles, but that’s only the beginning. Here are the features you can expect to find when you buy a subscription to Twitter Blue:

Undo Tweet

The solution to editing Tweets you’ve been looking for, with a twist. Undo Tweet makes it possible to adjust your tweets for 60 seconds while it’s in the process of going public. During those 60 seconds, Twitter Blue subscribers can preview, edit, and, of course, undo the whole tweet, so you can get your fire tweet right the first time, if you’re quick.

Courtesy of Twitter

Twitter Labs

Get your test tubes and lab coats ready, because with Twitter Labs, you’ll be the first to test out all the latest Twitter features before anyone else. Current features include Pinned Conversations, which allows you to pin your favorite conversations at the top of your DM’s, and long-form video uploads (up to 10 minutes) from your desktop.

Customization

Twitter Blue’s customization features are designed to make navigation as simple as possible. Bookmark Folders, for example, let you organize your Bookmarks into to different subsections so you can keep your memes from touching your “I’ll-read-this-when-I-have-the-time” articles.

Custom Navigation lets you switch up the links on your bottom bar for easier navigation to your favorite tabs such as Bookmarks, Messages, Spaces, Topics, and more.

You can also get exclusive app icons and Twitter theme colors to really make your account your own.

Streamlined Information

The new features on Twitter Blue are designed to give you everything you need and nothing you don’t. Find the top-shared articles in your network from the last 24 hours all in one place with Top Articles, and read to your heart’s desire with Ad-Free articles. Plus, the Reader feature turns lengthy threads into a more digestible experience, so you don’t have to keep scrolling to find out what happens next.

If you’re a self-proclaimed Twitter fiend, then you’ll definitely want to check out Twitter Blue. Just make sure you have quick hands to take advantage the new way to “edit” tweets.