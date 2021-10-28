There’s a major change coming to one of the biggest corporations in social media. On Thursday, Oct. 28, during its Facebook Connect 2021 keynote, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the Facebook Company is changing its corporation’s name to Meta. Shortly after the announcement broke, people began tweeting about the name change with mixed feelings and taking virtual hits at the CEO. These tweets and memes about Meta, Facebook’s new name, are all making hilarious jokes about Zuckerberg’s decision.

The keynote announcement unveiled The Facebook Company’s new corporate name, “Meta,” which is meant to reflect the company’s various social media apps (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc.) and new technologies (e.g. the metaverse) under a single brand. Facebook the app itself will still exist and isn’t getting a name change, but the corporation that runs Instagram or Facebook is officially Meta. According to the company’s Oct. 28 news release titled “Introducing Meta: A Social Technology Company,” Meta’s focus is to “bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses.” The keynote touched on what the future of Meta could look like in 10 years, incorporating everything from social connection to entertainment, fitness, work, gaming, education, and commerce.

In Zuckerberg’s Oct. 28 Founder’s Letter, the CEO elaborated on the goal of Meta as a company. “The defining quality of the metaverse will be a feeling of presence — like you are right there with another person or in another place. Feeling truly present with another person is the ultimate dream of social technology,” he wrote.

Unfortunately, for Zuckerberg, many people who heard the announcement were not as excited about the new moniker. Tweets and memes about Meta immediately began rolling on.

