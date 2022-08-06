These Choco Taco Dupes Will (Almost) Make You Stop Missing The OG Treat

A choco-taco pancake?!
ICYMI, Unilever announced it was discontinuing the Choco Taco on July 25, nearly 40 years after the beloved ice cream truck staple was created.
If you’re already missing the nostalgic childhood snack, check out these TK treats like the Choco Taco to keep the memories alive.
Salt & Straw is here to save the day, because on Oct. 4, the ice cream company is bringing back its Chocolate Tacolate in honor of National Taco Day. As of July 28, it’s unclear how long it will be available for, but more details will be revealed closer to the relaunch of the tasty taco.