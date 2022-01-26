The most powerful court in the United States may once again face some huge changes in 2022: After serving more than two decades on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer will reportedly retire, multiple sources including The New York Times reported on Jan. 26. This means President Joe Biden will gain the critical opportunity to replace the liberal justice with a nominee of his choosing. People all over Twitter can’t stop talking about what this means for the nation’s future, and these tweets about Breyer’s reported retirement are only the beginning.

The Times, along with NPR and NBC, all reported that Breyer, age 83, had made the decision to step down, although he had not yet made a public announcement. In a Jan. 26 tweet, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the White House had no information to share at the time. There is no reported timeline for when Breyer’s reported retirement might go into effect.

This is huge moment for the Biden administration, as it signifies the president’s first chance to nominate a justice to the country’s highest court. In recent years, former President Donald Trump had multiple opportunities to tilt the court rightward by nominating three conservative justices to the bench, including following the deaths of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who actually died during the term of President Barack Obama in 2016, and liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September 2020.

Because there are several critical cases on the the SCOTUS docket for 2022 — including cases on abortion, the Second Amendment, and voter ID laws — this decision will be a pivotal moment for the United States. However, this doesn’t mean Biden’s nominee will automatically be appointed to the soon-to-be empty seat: There’s a very specific process that must be followed, and it’s often (but not always) a lengthy one.

As expected, people all over Twitter can’t stop buzzing, with some people cracking jokes, and others wondering who might be up for nomination.

More to come...