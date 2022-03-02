State Of The Union Attendees Made A Major Point Without Saying A Word

The annual State of the Union (SOTU) address is here, and as one of the most highly visible political events of the year, some members of Congress brought their A-game on all fronts — including in their fashion choices. But as always in politics, there’s more than meets the eye. This outfit theme at the 2022 State of the Union made quite a point about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and it says so much about the United States’ support for Ukrainian independence.

This year’s SOTU address comes amid plenty of international turmoil. On Feb. 23, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a military invasion of Ukraine. This move was followed by several reports of explosions around major cities, including within Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv. As Russia continues its invasion of Ukrainian territory, thousands of Ukrainian citizens have fled to neighboring countries to escape war and violence. In support of Ukraine amid this escalating crisis, many member of Congress have chosen to wear blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways,” President Joe Biden said during his address. “He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over,” he added. “Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.” Directly behind Biden, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi could be seen sporting a blue jacket, as well as an enamel pin of the American flag and the Ukrainian flag side by side.

First lady Jill Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren were also wearing Ukrainian symbols to show their support for the independent nation. The two women decorated their outfits with sunflowers — Ukraine’s national flower. While Warren wore her garb on the lapel of her blue jacket, Biden’s was more subtly located on the wrist of her blue dress. Either way, it’s clear where many members of Congress stand when it comes to the crisis unfolding between Russia and Ukraine.

“Let each of us here tonight in this Chamber send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world,” Biden said. “We the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people.”

