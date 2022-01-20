Starbucks Is Giving Away 1 Million Copies Of This Sweet Magnolias Book In Time For Season 2

Sweet Magnolias stans, you’re not gonna want to miss this. The new season of Sweet Magnolias is almost here, and to celebrate the drop of the hit Netflix series, Starbucks is giving away 1 million free digital copies of Netflix Book Club’ February book club pick, Sweet Magnolias: Feels Like Family, which will then be featured on the next episode of “But Have You Read the Book?” Here’s how you can partake in Starbucks’ Sweet Magnolias digital book giveaway to get ready for Season 2 and the book discussion podcast.

ICYMI, Starbucks and Netflix teamed up to create the Netflix Book Club — “But Have you Read The Book?” — in October 2021. The social content series is hosted by Orange Is The New Black alum Uzo Aduba, and it provides an in-depth look at how your favorites novels inspired the film and TV adaptations you stream on Netflix.

On Jan. 20, Starbucks and Netflix announced the February 2022 title that will be the topic of the next conversation is the third installment of the Sweet Magnolias series, Sweet Magnolias: Feels Like Family. It come just in time for the release of the second season of the popular Netflix adaptation of the same name. And to keep the excitement going, the coffee giant announced on Jan. 21 that 1 million customers can study up on the book version of Sweet Magnolias with a free digital copy of the novel courtesy of Starbucks.

Courtesy of Starbucks

So how can you claim your free copy of the Sherryl Woods novel? It’s super simple, but you’ll need to act fast, because there’s a limited amount (well, 1 million) of free copies to go around.

Starting Jan. 21, customers who are signed up for emails from either Starbucks or Netflix Book Club will receive a code to redeem the free digital book via Google Play Books. All you have to do is be one of the first 1 million customers to redeem the code to get instant access to digital version of the 2007 novel. Once you redeem the code, you can find your copy of Sweet Magnolias just by opening your Google Play Books library. Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias drops on Netflix on Feb. 4, which means you’ll have a solid two weeks to get a head start.

RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX

Plus, you’ll want to be all caught up on your Magnolias content before the new episode of “But Have You Read The Book?” (which you can find on the Netflix YouTube channel) comes out on Feb. 15, so you can listen to the conversation with JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, Brooke Elliott, showrunner Sheryl Anderson, and author Sherryl Woods. And who’d want to miss out on that crew?