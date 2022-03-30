Food & Drink
Starbucks Introduces New Spring Cups For 2022

Starbucks’ New Spring Merch Features So Many Colors And Florals

Spring has sprung!

Starbucks is springing into the new season with seasonally-inspired merch featuring floral motifs and ombré rainbow colors.

The spring 2022 collection includes more than a dozen new items available at company-operated and licensed Starbucks locations. Here are some of the highlights.

Cute and environmentally friendly, these reusable tumblers assist Starbucks’ goal to reduce single-use cup waste by 50% by 2030. They also save you 10 cents on every order and are a good excuse to try one of Starbucks’ new spring drinks in a brand new cup to match.

