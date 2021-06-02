You're Gonna Want ALL Of Starbucks' New Pride Merch

It’s officially Pride month, y’all, and Starbucks is celebrating by giving your go-to sips a colorful makeover with their new merch collection. Dressing up your favorite Frappuccino this June just got a little more rainbow-hued, thanks to the release of three cups (and a tote!) with some show-stopping, groovy designs in honor of Pride Month. With some out-there prints inspired by a kaleidoscope, it’s safe to say Starbucks’ new Pride merch makes it ‘Gram-worthy to spread the love.

One easy way to show your support of the LGBTQ+ community is to deck out your gear with all the colors of the rainbow, and luckily, Starbucks’ new limited-edition Pride collection makes it so aesthetically-pleasing to do so. While supplies last, Starbucks customers can visit storefronts and other licensed locations in the U.S. and Canada to snag one of the coveted pieces, which include four items priced between $18.95 and $19.95.

Starbucks visitors are no strangers to seasonal cup drops from the coffee giant, but they’ll be excited to see the rollout of a limited-edition Rainbow Canvas Tote. The fun design features shades of red, pink, purple, yellow, and blue decorated in wavy patterns. The tote, which is available exclusively at U.S.-based Target stores, retails for $19.95.

Starbucks

Also available exclusively at Target is a matching Abstract Iridescent Cold Cup. The cup provides a cool and modern vessel for your warm weather sips with a clear body and similar wavy pattern. The 24-ounce cold cup retails for $18.95.

The other two items in the collection, a 24-ounce Starbucks Rainbow Kaleidoscope Cold Cup and a matching 12-ounce Painted Rainbow Tumbler, feature a more ombre version of the rainbow with hues of purple, red, yellow, blue, and teal all blended together. The kaleidoscope cold cup comes with a fun touch: a colorful straw decorated with swirls of blue, pink, and orange. Both of these limited-edition pieces retail for $19.95.

When picking up one of these colorful cups or totes in-store at Starbucks or Target, it’s a good idea to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking. If possible, you might want to consider ordering one of these merch pieces through the Starbucks app to cut down on wait times, and to make sure your location has what you’re looking for before you make the trip. And remember: Starbucks limited-edition cups tend to go fast, so don’t sleep on picking up one of these colorful coffee accessories during your next visit.