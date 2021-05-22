In-person and virtual festivities are taking place in June and beyond.
Last year, Pride events were all but canceled. As COVID restrictions loosen there are many opportunities to gather safely IRL or participate virtually. Here are some places (organized alphabetically) where you can join in and celebrate over the coming months. Happy Pride!
Albuquerque Pride is New Mexico’s largest Pride event, and it will be a hybrid event in June. Variety shows will take place on Saturdays all month on Zoom, with in-person announcements soon to come.