There’s even a cold cup with a color-changing straw!
Starbucks unveiled festive holiday merch on Tuesday, Oct. 19. From color-changing options to jewel tones, Starbucks’ holiday 2021 cups and tumblers debut this holiday season at company-owned and operated locations as well as select licensed stores (Target, grocery stores, etc).
Starbucks has plenty to offer this holiday season — even if you’re “team iced coffee” all winter long. You’ll love the pretty jewel tones and festive designs available at participating Starbucks locations while supplies last.