These Starbucks Drinks Without Caffeine Won’t Keep You Up All Night

Starbucks is certainly known for its classic coffees and teas that help give you a boost, but the chain also has plenty of drinks without caffeine when you don’t want to perk up. When you’re looking for pure refreshment without a caffeine jolt, Starbucks’ decaf drinks are the perfect option. There are plenty of items on the menu with no caffeine, and there are options to choose from all year round. From white hot chocolate and steamed apple juice to blended lemonades and iced tea, there’s seriously a drink for every occasion.

When your Starbucks run is more about cooling down (or warming up) rather than a caffeine fuel-up, you might not know where to start. To help you out, we rounded up some of the best caffeine-free sips on the menu. All of the following drinks have zero milligrams of caffeine (compared to the whopping 310 milligrams in a Grande Pike Place Roast) which means you can rest assured that you can enjoy the tasty beverages without adding that extra jolt of energy to your day. While most of the drinks are available year-round, two sips — Pumpkin Spice Créme and Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino — are only available seasonally, so you can keep an eye out fo for those in the fall. You can also use Starbucks’ store locator to find out more details on what’s available when you’re craving a decaf sip.

01 Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink Starbucks The Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink is a blend of guava juice, passionfruit, pineapple, and ginger all hand-shaken with coconut milk and ice. It’s a popular non-dairy sip that’ll cool you off in warmer weather.

02 Iced Passion Tango Tea If you’re in the mood for tea but not looking for the extra caffeine boost, you’ll want to check out the Iced Passion Tango Tea. It’s an iced sip featuring a tea infusion of hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple.

03 Iced Passion Tango Tea Lemonade The Iced Passion Tango Tea Lemonade is a mix of hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple, hand shaken with ice and lemonade. It has a subtle sweet flavor that’ll keep you refreshed any time of the day.

04 Lemonade Starbucks Lemonade is always a great option if you’re looking for a chilled, uncaffeinated sip. The fruity summer staple is available at Starbucks with a bit of sweetness.

05 Blended Strawberry Lemonade The Blended Strawberry Lemonade puts a twist on your usual lemonade with strawberry purée. It’s all blended together with ice.

06 Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage Starbucks' Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino Blended Crème takes vanilla bean flavors and mixes 'em with milk and ice. It’s all topped with whipped cream.

07 Strawberry Funnel Cake Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage Starbucks The Strawberry Funnel Cake Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage is a combo of vanilla bean, milk, and ice. It’s finished off with whipped cream.

08 White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage The White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage is a decadent combo of white chocolate sauce, milk and ice. Of course, it’s finished off with whipped cream for a creamy treat.

09 Strawberry Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage To get the strawberry flavor minus the lemonade (and plus whipped cream), the Strawberry Frappuccino is here for you.

10 Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino Starbucks The Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino is a creamy treat that features dark caramel sauce, milik, and ice. It’s all topped off with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, caramel sugar, and caramel sauce for a decadent sip.

11 Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage Once fall hits, the PSL reigns supreme. Of course, there’s espresso in Starbucks’ classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, which won’t work when you want to go decaf. But when it’s in season, you can order the Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino for a blended version of pumpkin flavors that’s topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.

12 Steamed Apple Juice If hot apple cider is your go-to sip, you’ll want to check out d Starbucks' Steamed Apple Juice. The drink is made from 100 percent pressed apple juice.

13 Pumpkin Spice Crème Starbucks Not to be confused with the famous PSL, the Pumpkin Spice Crème is a steamed milk drink that boasts flavors of pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove. Of course, the coffee-free sip is topped with whipped cream.

14 Vanilla Crème Vanilla Crème has zero milligrams of caffeine and is a creamy vanilla sip that has a super smooth finish.

15 Cinnamon Dolce Crème Starbucks' Cinnamon Dolce Crème is a creamy concoction that’s made by combining steamed milk with cinnamon dolce-flavored syrup.

16 White Hot Chocolate Starbucks Starbucks’ White Hot Chocolate is a spin on your usual hot chocolate. It features white chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and whipped cream for a creamy concoction.

With plenty of hot and cold (and a couple seasonal) options, you’ll be set the next time you want to swing by Starbucks and not leave with an extra boost of energy.