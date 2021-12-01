Tech
These Spotify Wrapped 2021 Bubblegrunge tweets are all asking the same question about the genre.

Bubblegrunge Keeps Popping Up In People’s Spotify Wrapped 2021 Results, And What?

These people want a word with Spotify.

By Cianna Garrison
NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

When Spotify’s Wrapped results hit the app on Dec. 1, a lot of users noticed a top music genre they didn’t recognize — bubblegrunge.

Since then, these Spotify Wrapped 2021 tweets all ask the same question: What exactly is bubblegrunge?

Courtesy of Spotify

Urban Dictionary defines bubblegrunge as a genre used by rock critics in the mid-’90s to describe “bubble gum” pop-forward alternative and grunge rock. Artists include Third Eye Blind, Collective Soul, and Bush.

(Elite Daily reached out to Spotify for a bubblgegrunge definition, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.)

Still, people have questions.

Courtesy Of Spotify

