These people want a word with Spotify.
When Spotify’s Wrapped results hit the app on Dec. 1, a lot of users noticed a top music genre they didn’t recognize — bubblegrunge.
Since then, these Spotify Wrapped 2021 tweets all ask the same question: What exactly is bubblegrunge?
Urban Dictionary defines bubblegrunge as a genre used by rock critics in the mid-’90s to describe “bubble gum” pop-forward alternative and grunge rock. Artists include Third Eye Blind, Collective Soul, and Bush.
(Elite Daily reached out to Spotify for a bubblgegrunge definition, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.)
Still, people have questions.