Good Luck Not Putting This Snickers-Flavored Seasoning On Everything You Eat

As any good candy connoisseur knows, the Snickers bar brings a combination of flavors of textures that almost can’t be matched — nougat and nut stans, you know what I’m talking about. The newest innovation featuring the sweet treat is all about the flavors, though. Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend launched on Aug. 1, which means you can look forward to instantly adding the same flavors of the classic bar to just about anything you’d like. With a Snickers-inspired taste combo of chocolate, caramel, and peanut, you can give whatever you’re cooking up a sweet boost. (I’m already dreaming of using it on pancakes.) Here’s what to know about Snickers Seasoning Blend, including where to buy it and what’s in it, because this sweet innovation seems almost too good to be true.

Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend from B&G foods is the first-ever official seasoning blend to feature the same chocolatey, caramel, and peanut flavor combo as the OG candy — and it’s an addition to your spice cabinet you probably didn’t know you needed. You’ve seen candy-inspired collabs before, but this new shaker stands out from the rest because you can use it to instantly upgrade any sip or bite into a Snickers-flavored creation. Since Snickers Seasoning Blend is a sweet mix, it’ll pair well with snacks at any time of the day, whether it’s your breakfast flapjacks or your post-dinner ice cream. You could even add it to yogurt or cookies. Honestly, you might find yourself actively *not* adding it to everything it could remotely go with.

Where To Buy Snickers Seasoning Blend:

To get your hands on a Snickers-inspired shaker, you’ll need to head to Walmart or Sam’s Club location, according to a B&G rep. The product is available in both 6.5-ounce and 9.5-ounce shakers, and prices begin at $4.98.

What’s In Snickers Seasoning Blend?

To get that distinct Snickers taste, the seasoning blend includes sugar, peanuts, milk, cocoa, malt syrup, molasses, and honey. The ingredient list is pretty similar to an actual Snickers bar, which features milk chocolate, milk, peanuts, sugar, and egg whites in its lineup. Really, the only thing missing here is chewy nougat, but you’ll more than make up for that in whatever you whip up.

If you’re looking for more candy-inspired spice, you’ll want to check out Mars for Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend, which debuted in 2021. There’s no telling what sweet creations you can whip up with these candy bars-turned-spices in your pantry. Look out Willy Wonka, there’s a new sweets expert in town.