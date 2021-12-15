Tech
Snapchat's most viral Lenses of 2021 feature options like the Bernie Sanders meme Lens and more.

These 10 Viral Snapchat Lenses From 2021 Include OGs And Exciting Newcomers

Yes, “Little Bernie” is on the list!

By Cianna Garrison
Snapchat launched a “Lens on the Year” report on Dec. 15 for a look back at the new Lenses launched in 2021.

With 50 of most notable Lenses decided on based on user data and Snap faves, keep note of these 10 viral Lenses with OGs (Cartoon Lens) and newcomers (Squid Game) you'll want to use again and again.

“Little Bernie”

“Little Bernie” from Lens Creator Amélie Tremblay took the app by storm following Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) infamous outfit at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

According to Snapchat, more than 9 million Snapchatters engaged with the Lens.

Courtesy Of Snapchat/Amélie Tremblay

