Yes, “Little Bernie” is on the list!
Snapchat launched a “Lens on the Year” report on Dec. 15 for a look back at the new Lenses launched in 2021.
With 50 of most notable Lenses decided on based on user data and Snap faves, keep note of these 10 viral Lenses with OGs (Cartoon Lens) and newcomers (Squid Game) you'll want to use again and again.
“Little Bernie” from Lens Creator Amélie Tremblay took the app by storm following Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) infamous outfit at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
According to Snapchat, more than 9 million Snapchatters engaged with the Lens.