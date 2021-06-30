Get ready to taste the heat because Shake Shack is launching a seasonal menu packed with sweet and spicy goodness. The shake and burger chain is kicking it up a notch with options like Hot Honey Chicken and Hot Honey Fries, along with new sips and shakes to keep you cool and refreshed. Here’s everything you should know about on Shake Shack’s summer menu before you order.

Shake Shack’s summer lineup officially arrives in restaurants on Thursday, July 1, and it features a spicy spin on the Chick’n Shack, refreshing sips, and decadent shakes. First up is the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, which features a honey-glazed crispy chicken breast, habanero mayo made with pickled habanero peppers, and shredded lettuce, all sandwiched between a toasted potato bun. The honey glaze is made with oil, vinegar, shallots, salt, pepper, and a hint of passionfruit purée, making it a nice touch of sweetness to balance out the spice.

If you’re looking for chicken without the bun, check out Hot Honey Bites in 6-piece and 10-piece options. They feature the hot-honey flavor in a spice dusted on the chicken, and it comes with a side of the habanero mayo sauce for dipping. For more hot dipping, try Hot Honey Fries, which have a generous dusting of the hot honey spice and also come with the habanero mayo dipping sauce.

You’ll be able to grab the 10-Piece Hot Honey Bites or Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich for $7.19 each, the Hot Honey Fries for $3.99, and the 6-piece Hot Honey Bites for $5.19.

For sipping, Shake Shack has new Summerades and two new shakes. The Summerades are mocktails inspired by classic cocktails, and they’re made with real fruit juice and seasonal ingredients. You have three options when ordering a Summerade: Lime Agave Margarita, Piña Punch, or Watermelon Mint Mojito. The non-alcoholic sips feature familiar ingredients, like lime and jalepeño in the marg, blackberries and pineapple in the punch, and watermelon and mint in the mojito. You can score a small Summerade for $3.29 and a large for $4.09.

Fans of sweet sips can get in on the new Cherry Pop Shake and Triple Chocolate Chip Shake. In the cherry shake, you’ll get vanilla-cola frozen custard with cherry flavoring and popping candy. Chocolate stans can get their fix with three types of chocolate — milk, dark, and semi-sweet Peruvian — and chocolate chip cookies mixed with a chocolate frozen custard.

Both shakes cost $5.79, although pricing for each of the menu items may vary by location. The entire summer menu will be available at Shake Shack locations nationwide through Oct. 4, so you’ll have plenty of time to sample the bites and sips. You can find your nearest Shake Shack location via its store locator.

When heading to grab the summer menu items from Shake Shack, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.