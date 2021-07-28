In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we tried the Popeyes’ new Chicken Nuggets.

You might be able to put your chicken sandwich order on the back burner during your next trip to the drive-thru, because Popeyes officially dropped new Chicken Nuggets on Tuesday, July 27 — and the highly-anticipated bites are a tasty spin on the chain’s iconic chicken sandwich. With a release this big (and plenty of fans clamoring to get their hands on some bite-sized goodness) you probably want all the details. If you’re wondering what Popeyes’ Chicken Nuggets taste like, here’s what you can expect.

The nationwide release of Popeyes’ new Chicken Nuggets — which the company says is its move to end the chicken wars — on Tuesday certainly marked a significant day for chicken lovers across the country. The chain known for its fried chicken has dabbled in nuggets before, for a limited time in the 1980s and again in 2012, but the latest offering is a brand new recipe that’s here to stay.

So, what are these poppable bites? The new Chicken Nuggets are made using the same flour and batter process as the chain’s fried chicken, so it’ll be right up your alley if you’re a fan of the classic. The nuggets start with white meat chicken breast that’s seasoned, hand-battered, and breaded in buttermilk before being fried. To pair with the nuggets, Popeyes has plenty of sauces you can choose from, including Bayou Buffalo, BoldBQ, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Mardi Gras Mustard, and Sweet Heat.

To see if the new recipe lives up to the hype, Elite Daily News Editor Collette Reitz tried the Chicken Nuggets. “The nuggets really do taste like bite-sized versions of the chicken sandwich filet,” she says, adding that the nuggets are “crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.”

Reitz opted for the Mardi Gras Mustard and BoldBQ sauces to pair with the Chicken Nuggets, and she says they “each bring something different.” According to Reitz, “The mustard gives it a kick, and the BBQ is perfect if you’re looking for a classic chicken nugget dip.”

She says Popeyes’ Chicken Nuggets are “very different than an OG fast food nugget.” The nuggets’ “textured, crispy breading” may fill you up more quickly than a more traditional nugget, but if you’re a fan of Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich, you’ll definitely want to try the new bites.

When you’re ready to try the crispy goodness for yourself, you can order the new menu item in-store, on the Popeyes website, or through the Popeyes app. The options ranging from 8 pieces to 36 pieces. There’s even a 48-piece order that’s perfect for sharing offered exclusively on the Popeyes website and Popeyes app. To give you an idea of pricing, it’ll cost you $3.99 for an 8-piece order, depending on the location.

