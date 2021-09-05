Get ready to celebrate Día de Muertos (aka Day of the Dead) with a festive new limited-edition Pop-Tart. Pop-Tarts’ Día de Muertos Chocolate Churro flavor comes decorated in limited-edition designs that pay tribute to the Mexican holiday, and best of all, each box supports Latinx artists. The new Pop-Tarts feature super colorful designs like sugar skulls and Mexican folk sculptures.

Pop-Tarts unveiled its new Día de Muertos variety on Aug. 30, and it features a Frosted Chocolatey Churro flavor and nine new themed pastry designs on top. The Frosted Chocolatey Churro flavor is inspired by the sweet treat of the same name and combines a filling of chocolate and cinnamon flavors with pastry crust.

Of course, the new designs give the Pop-Tarts its festive twist for the holiday. To create the designs for the new box as well as the pastries, Pop-Tarts and Kellogg’s partnered with its HOLA Latino Business Employee Resource Group in order to respect the tradition of Día de Muertos, which began in Mexico as a celebration of friends and family who have passed.

The Pop-Tarts will feature these pastry designs in different variations: Papel Picado, which is a colorful craft made from cutting designs into tissue paper; Calaveras de Azúcar, the iconic sugar skulls; Flor de Cempasúchil, the classic marigold flower; Veladora, the Mexican prayer candle; and Alebrijes, Mexican folk sculptures that come in mythical creatures.

If you’re ready to try out the new treats, you can purchase Pop-Tarts Día de Muertos boxes in 12-packs at nationwide retailers, including Costco, Wal-Mart, Target, and Sam’s Club. To find a retailer near you offering the Pop-Tarts, simply use the brand’s store locator.

Since the limited-edition flavor is all about celebrating the Latinx community, Pop-Tarts is partnering with the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC), a non-profit that promotes Latino arts and cultures. As part of the partnership, Pop-Tarts will be giving grants to four Latinx arts organizations that serve youth communities in Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, and Houston.

