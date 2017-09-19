Sean Spicer Says He Regrets Inauguration Crowd Size Fights
President Donald Trump's former press secretary's reemergence into the national spotlight now features another staple: an admission. That admission came in an interview with the New York Times, during which Sean Spicer says he regrets inauguration crowd size fights with media members. Referencing his regret, Spicer told the newspaper bluntly,
The period for which Spicer now expresses regret stems from his very first appearance at the press secretary's podium at the White House. During that appearance, Spicer told a crowd of reporters that witnessed President Trump's inauguration last January,
Comparisons of photos taken at former President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration and President Trump's, among other evidence, showed Spicer's claim to be false. However, Spicer also claimed that photo comparisons were misleading, given what he said was an unprecedented use of floor coverings on the National Mall. The former press secretary said at the time,
Spicer's claim about the floor coverings was also false. Pictures taken at Obama second inauguration, in 2013, show spectators sitting on floor coverings. After Spicer made those claims, it was also reported that President Trump pressured the National Park Service to produce evidence that media reports about Trump's inauguration crowd size being smaller than previous inaugurations were false. Michael Reynolds, the acting director of the National Park Service, confirmed as much.
Spicer said this was the first time floor coverings were used on the national mall. I took this photo at the inauguration in 2013. pic.twitter.com/MVHPQQ6Y5F— Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) January 21, 2017
Spicer's interview with the Times came on Monday morning, Sept. 18, just a day after the former press secretary made a previously unannounced appearance at Sunday's Emmy Awards ceremony, where he satirized his infamous inauguration crowd-size comments. Spicer told the audience at the awards,
The appearance itself came months after Spicer resigned as press secretary, following Trump's hiring of Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, whose appointment Spicer disagreed with. Scaramucci would only last 10 days at the White House, and his firing came before his official tenure as communications director began.
Spicer's appearance at the Emmys, and his subsequent interview with the New York Times, appear to be part of an effort to reemerge from his disappearance from the spotlight following his departure from the White House. Regarding his Emmy appearance, Spicer told the Times that he hopes the president would take no offense,
Days before the Emmy Awards aired, Spicer made another stop in Hollywood, this time for a late night interview on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live. During that particular interview, Spicer explained his role at the White House, saying,
If the theme of his recent television appearances is any indication, this probably won't be the last time Spicer is providing a retrospective interview.