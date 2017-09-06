Video Of Defend DACA Protests Shows The Best Chant Ever

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Trump administration announced that it is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. As the news came out, people took to the streets to protest the decision. Videos of the "Defend DACA" protests show inventive chants and signs people used to voice their disapproval of the latest move from President Donald Trump.

DACA is a program created by former President Barack Obama in 2012 that protects young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation. These protected young people are referred to as "Dreamers," and there are nearly 800,000 Dreamers in the U.S., ranging in age today from 15 to 36 years old. DACA allowed them to go to school and get jobs with less fear of having their lives uprooted.

But now, Trump is threatening that security. The official announcement was made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday morning. The administration is saying it won't end for another six months -- so until March 2018 -- and they're giving Congress the challenge to figure out new legislation, which will determine the fates of Dreamers.

People are upset about Trump's decision. Once again, they took to the streets across the country to let him know they're not happy about it. Along the way, one chant in particular stood out as a video of it reverberated across the internet.

A video posted to Twitter by Parth Vohra, reportedly from protests in Washington D.C., showed protesters chanting,

Move Trump, get out the way. Get out the way, Trump, get out the way.

See it here:

"Move Trump, Get Out of the Way," reverberates at the defend #DACA protest in Washington DC! pic.twitter.com/Kuc2FrUJly — Parth Vohra (@parthvohra622) September 5, 2017

If this sounds like an overly complicated chant to you, you obviously weren't listening to the radio in 2002. The chant refers to Ludacris' classic bop "Move B*itch," which is as politically incorrect as the title is grammatically incorrect. It was 2002. Things were different. Kind of.

IN ANY CASE, the Luda chorus is known by older millennials everywhere as that song their teachers wouldn't let them play in middle school dances.

DACA protesters marching through downtown DC: "Move, Trump! Get out the way! Get out the way, Trump, get out the way!" pic.twitter.com/G1M0yDIg60 — atticus binch (@emmaroller) September 5, 2017

DREAMers & activists riff on Ludacris with pro-DACA, anti-Trump chant in DC:



"Move Trump, get out the way!"pic.twitter.com/MdiMknpgmp — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 5, 2017

Now, much like our weekend hobbies, the song has transformed into a protest. And so the world turns.