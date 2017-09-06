Photos Of DACA Protests Against Donald Trump’s Announcement Will Give You Hope Again

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, many immigrants and allies were horrified by the announcement that President Donald Trump's administration would be moving to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA. With nearly 800,000 young people, known as “Dreamers,” affected by the program, many were ready to show the administration just how upset they were by the news. And around the country, Dreamers and their allies turned out. Photos of DACA protests on social media took off on Sept. 5, giving hope that the fight isn't over yet.

The administration announced on Tuesday that after a delay of six months, it would be ending the Obama-era policy, which protected undocumented young people who came to the United States as children from deportation. To be eligible, applicants had to have arrived in the United States before the age of 16, have lived in the United States continuously since 2007, and have no significant criminal record. In a statement about the decision, Trump called the program an “amnesty-first” approach and said that “Before we ask what is fair to illegal immigrants, we must also ask what is fair to American families, students, taxpayers, and job seekers,” per The New York Times.

Trump also called on Congress to enact legislation on immigration reform before DACA is phased out starting March 5, 2018. He tweeted,

I look forward to working w/ D's + R's in Congress to address immigration reform in a way that puts hardworking citizens of our country 1st. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

But if Trump thought he could kick this over to Congress and everyone would be just fine with it, he should think again.

In the hours after the announcement, people around the country took to the streets to protest the policy change.

My daughter at the DACA protest in DC today pic.twitter.com/frK4buWjNo — mark alan (@markalanb) September 5, 2017

At the #daca protest: "We're here and we are not going" pic.twitter.com/enI9Uqka72 — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) September 5, 2017

In schools, students walked out.

BREAKING PHOTO: Students at Denver Public Schools have collectively walked out to protest the rescinding of #DACA. pic.twitter.com/WVise8udCf — The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) September 5, 2017

About 150 students from Rio Grande High now rallying at Westside Community Center after walking out in protest over DACA decision. pic.twitter.com/79DztZHolz — Kai Porter (@KaiPorterKOB) September 5, 2017

INSPIRING SUPPORT FOR DREAMERS! ✊



RT to show SUPPORT for Denver STUDENTS who have WALKED OUT of school to protest Trump #DACA announcement. pic.twitter.com/FOqoFk2fPy — The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) September 5, 2017

On college campuses, they proved they stood with their friends.

At Palomar College in San Marcos, about 100 people gathered to protest the ending of #DACA pic.twitter.com/X2h88aaGxd — Danielle Radin (@danielleradin) September 5, 2017

A crowd of around 200, maybe more, gathers at NMSU to protest #DACA decision. pic.twitter.com/Z2vCADKZRg — Kate Bieri KVIA (@KateBieriKVIA) September 5, 2017

And in New York City, on the street in front of Trump Tower, some Dreamers put their own lives as Americans on the line, willingly getting arrested in protest of the policy change. More than 30 people were arrested on the afternoon of Sept. 5 while protesting the DACA repeal, according to Gothamist.

'Dreamers' occupy Trump Tower in protest of DACA dismantling https://t.co/KmLJ8UkHef pic.twitter.com/tKIhWxo5wx — Blavity (@Blavity) September 5, 2017

Some signs from today's protest in NYC following Pres. Trump's decision to end #DACA pic.twitter.com/zDpDXdJAvf — Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) September 5, 2017

Scene as allies get arrested on 5th Ave. They will not leave until all DACA recipients arrested this morning are free! #Somos11Millones pic.twitter.com/mktSJ0StQv — Sergio Hurtado (@sergiodhurtado) September 5, 2017

If nothing else, these images and videos will hopefully show those Dreamers who are uncertain about their future in this country that they're not alone. Small comfort though it may be.