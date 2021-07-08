10 Ready-To-Drink Piña Colada Sips Don’t Require A Blender

Piña coladas are basically summer in a glass, but sometimes you don’t want to play bartender. Whether you’re celebrating National Piña Colada Day on July 10 or plan to sip the tropical concoction all summer long, they do require some work. To ditch the blender without sacrificing the island vibes, here are 10 piña colada drinks in cans and bottles that offer coconut-pineapple flavor without all the work.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.