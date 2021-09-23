Food
You can buy these Oktoberfest 2021 beers featuring fall and pumpkin flavors online.

11 Oktoberfest Beers That Will Put You In Your Fall Feels

You can go classic German or give it a pumpkin twist.

By Cianna Garrison
Oktoberfest in Munich is canceled for 2021, but you can still raise a glass at home. If you're 21 or older, you'll want to check out these 11 Oktoberfest beers with pumpkin and fall flavors.

Breckenridge Brewery Oktoberfest Mini-Keg
Drizly

This 6% ABV Oktoberfest amber lager is available nationwide and features a smooth flavor with a light, malty sweetness and a clean finish. The mini-keg holds more than one gallon of beer.

$21

Tap