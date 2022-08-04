After tossing out your recalled Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray, you probably didn’t think you’d be trashing any more recalled items so soon. Unfortunately, July 29 was a big recall day, because that same day, Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary nationwide recall of over 50 products across 12 brands, including Premier Protein shakes and Oatly oat milk, due to a possible microbial contamination. If your fridge is stocked with these brands, you’re wondering which Oatly milk and Premier Protein shakes were recalled. Here’s what you need to know, and spoiler alert: it’s a long list.

According to Lyons Magnus’ recall statement, which was issued by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on July 29, the company elected to recall 53 various kinds of milk, coffee, and protein shake beverage products for a possible contamination of microbes, including an organism called cronobacter sakazakii. Though they are extremely rare, cronobacter infections can cause meningitis or sepsis in infants less than 2 years old, according to the CDC.

The brands that’ve been named in the recall are:

Lyons Readycare

Lyons Barista Style

Pirq

Glucerna

Aloha

Intelligentsia

Kate Farms

Oatly

Premier Protein

MRE

Stumptown

Imperial

The company decided to issue the recall after determining its products did not meet commercial sterility specifications, though as of the statement’s release, the company had not received any reports of illnesses or complaints related to the contamination. Lyons Magnus is urging customers not to consume the affected products and to discard them immediately.

Before you pour your sips down the drain, you’ll probably want to check whether or not the products in the fridge have actually been affected by the recall before taking action. Here’s what to know about which products were recalled and why.

Affected Products

The Lyons Magnus recall affects 53 beverage products across its brands, including:

Oatly’s Oat-Milk Barista Edition 32-ounce slim cartons

Premier Protein’s Chocolate 12-pack and 18-pack 330-milliliter cartons

Stumptown’s Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original 325-milliliter cartons

To see the full list, click here.

Make sure to double check which kinds of packages and cartons you have, because some of the affected products only apply to specific package formats. While most of the products were distributed nationally, others were released “limited in scope,” like the affected Glucerna products, which were only sold at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club.

Why Were The Lyons Magnus Drinks Recalled?

According to the statement, these products have all been recalled due to a potential microbial contamination of organisms including Cronobacter sakazakii. Though infection from the organism is rare, exposure to Cronobacter sakazakii may cause fevers, vomiting, and urinary tract infections, according to the recall statement. That being said, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more at risk of infection than others.

As of July 29, no ailments related to the recall have been recorded, and the recalled items do not include any products intended for infants under one year old.

How To Tell If Your Products Were Recalled

Just because you’ve got a carton of Oatly in your fridge doesn’t mean it’s been contaminated. To check if your sips are in the clear, you’ll want to cross-reference the Lot Codes and Best By dates listed on your drinks with the codes of the affected products, which can be found on the recall statement here. The Lot Codes and Best By dates can be found at the top of individual cartons, or on the side of the container for multi-carton cases.

Recalled Oatly Product Lot Codes & Best By Dates

Luckily, only one Oatly product was named in the recall, which means you won’t have to spend too long determining whether or not your oat milk is safe. The Lot Codes and expiration dates for Oatly’s Oat-Milk Barista Edition 32-ounce slim cartons that’ve been listed in the recall are:

Lot Code: 112, expiration date: April 20, 2023

Lot Code: 1112, expiration date: April 21, 2023

Lot Code: 2902, expiration date: April 2, 2023

Lot Code: 3902, expiration date: April 2, 2023

Lot Code: 4902, expiration date: April 4, 2023

Lot Code: ​​6112, expiration date: April 26, 2023

Lot Code: 9012, expiration date: April 19, 2023

Though the Oat-Milk Barista Edition is the only official Oatly product listed in the recall, three of the Stumptown products affected contain Oatly oat milk — the Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate, the Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata, and the Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original. To check the Lot Codes of those products, click here. And if you’re wondering whether the next latte you order could be affected, you can ask your barista before you order if their milk was affected. According to a Reddit post on the @starbucksbaristas board, a Starbucks employee said the Oatly milk the company sources was not affected.

Recalled Premier Protein Lot Codes & Best By Dates

Unfortunately for Premier Protein stans, Lyons Magnus named eight different protein shake products in the recall, which means you’re gonna have to run the numbers quite a few times before you’re in the clear. Here are the numbers you should be looking for on each package before chucking your protein shakes.

Premier Protein’s Chocolate 12-pack 330-milliliter cartons:

Lot Code: 2412/2142BT, expiration date: July 20, 2023

Lot Code: 3412/2143BT, expiration date: July 21, 2023

Lot Code: 4612/2164BT, expiration date: Aug. 11, 2023

Lot Code: 5612/2165BT, expiration date: Aug. 12, 2023

Lot Code: 66122166BT, expiration date: Aug. 13, 2023

Premier Protein’s Vanilla 18-pack 330-milliliter cartons:

Lot Code: 0012/2100BT, expiration date: June 8, 2023

Lot Code: 1012/2101BT, expiration date: June 9, 2023

Lot Code: 1212/2121BT, expiration date: June 29, 2023

Lot Code: 1612/2161BT, expiration date: Aug. 8, 2023

Lot Code: 2012/2102BT, expiration date: June 10, 2023

Lot Code: 2212/2122BT, expiration date: June 30, 2023

Lot Code: 3012/2103BT, expiration date: June 11, 2023

Lot Code: 4012/2104BT, expiration date: June 12, 2023

Premier Protein’s Chocolate 18-pack 330-milliliter cartons:

Lot Code: 9712/2179BT, expiration date: Aug. 26, 2023

Premier Protein’s Vanilla 12-pack 330-milliliter cartons:

Lot Code: 0612/2160BT, expiration date: Aug. 7, 2023

Lot Code: 4902/2094BT, expiration date: June 2, 2023

Lot Code: 9512/2159BT, expiration date: Aug. 6, 2023

Premier Protein’s Vanilla 4-pack 330-milliliter cartons:

Lot Code: 4902/2094BT, expiration date: June 2, 2023

Lot Code: 5902/2095BT, expiration date: June 3, 2023

Lot Code: 6902/2096BT, expiration date: June 4, 2023

Lot Code: 7902/2097BT, expiration date: June 5, 2023

Lot Code: 8902/2098BT, expiration date: June 6, 2023

Premier Protein’s Café Latte 4-pack 330-milliliter cartons:

Lot Code: 3212/2123BT, expiration date: July 1, 2023

Lot Code: 4212/2124BT, expiration date: July 2, 2023

Lot Code: 5212/2125BT, expiration date: July 3, 2023

Lot Code: 62122126BT, expiration date: July 4, 2023

Lot Code: 7212/2127BT, expiration date: July 5, 2023

Premier Protein’s Café Latte 18-pack 330-milliliter cartons:

Lot Code: 8212/2128BT, expiration date: July 6, 2023

Premier Protein’s Vanilla 15-pack 330-milliliter cartons:

Lot Code: 5902/2095BT, expiration date: June 3, 2023

Refund Process

According to the statement, customers who purchased the recalled beverages can return their items to the place of purchase for a refund.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact the Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557, or visit the Lyons Magnus website for more information. With so many products affected, make sure you check before you sip, and toss any products that were recalled.