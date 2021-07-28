This Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Creamer Is A Non-Dairy Fall Treat

Although you’re probably still sipping on cold brew and summery refreshers, Coffee mate and natural bliss are here to make you think about sweater weather. With two new creamers for fall, including a twist on Pumpkin Spice, you’ll be ready to transition into PSL season. As you plan your first fall shopping extravaganza to make your kitchen cozy AF, you’ll want to know about natural bliss’ new Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Creamer.

Coffee mate unveiled its latest creamers in late July, and there’s an oat milk twist on an autumn classic. The two new creamers include the natural bliss Pumpkin Spice Flavored Oat Milk Creamer and natural bliss Cinnamon Swirl Latte creamer. The new non-dairy pumpkin addition is a sweet blend of baked pumpkin taste, mild spice notes, and an oat milk base, while the cinnamon option blends a traditional dairy base with notes of cinnamon and sugar that honestly sounds like it’ll taste similar to a Cinnamon Dolce Latte from Starbucks.

Starting in August 2021, you’ll be able to grab each of the new creamers for a limited time at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide for $5.49 for a 32-ounce bottle.

In addition to the limited-edition flavors, you’ll also be able to grab some returning fan-favorites like the Coffee mate’s Toll House Cookies n’ Cocoa creamer, the natural bliss Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Creamer, Pumpkin Spice Creamer, and Peppermint Mocha creamer.

For a refresher on the returning flavors, the first is the Toll House Cookies n’ Cocoa Creamer’s hot cocoa and Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookies mash-up. As for the Peppermint Mocha Creamer, you can expect a smooth, creamy combo of peppermint flavor and rich mocha notes.

Like the other natural bliss offerings, the Coffee mate natural bliss Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer will sell for $5.49 per 32-ounce bottle. Meanwhile, the Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Mocha Creamers will be available in a 16-ounce bottle for $2.69, as well as a 32-ounce size for $3.99, and the Cookies n’ Cocoa Creamer will sell for $3.99 in a 32-ounce bottle.

Courtesy of Coffee mate

If you don’t see the creamers at your local store yet, you may need to wait for them to hit the shelves as they roll out. You’ll likely see the full selection of fall (and winter!) creamers near you by the time September rolls around, according to the brand.

