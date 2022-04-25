It’s a holiday to enjoy free soft pretzels. Need I say more?
Die-hard fans of The Office know National Pretzel Day is on April 26 (and that it’s Stanley’s favorite day), but you can actually celebrate the IRL holiday with National Pretzel Day 2022 deals that include freebies from Auntie Anne’s, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Snyder’s of Hanover, and more.
On April 26, members of Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Perks program can score an Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel for free just by redeeming the treat through the rewards app.