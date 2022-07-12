Deals
These National French Fry Day 2022 deals include free fries from McDonald's.

Score All These Freebies For National French Fry Day — Yes, McDonald’s Is Included

I will be eating eight orders of fries for dinner.

By Jillian Giandurco
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

National French Fry Day is on July 13, which means you’ll be able to treat yourself to some French fry freebies from all your favorite restaurants.

Check out these eight National Fry Day 2022 deals from McDonald’s, Hardee’s, and more for some serious scores.

Daniel Reiter / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

McDonald’s

On July 13, Mickey D’s is treating customers to a free order of Large Fries at participating locations with no purchase necessary — these bad boys are free free. The deal is available exclusively on the McDonald’s app, and the promo is only valid for one fry per customer.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Tap