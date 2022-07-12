Score All These Freebies For National French Fry Day — Yes, McDonald’s Is Included

I will be eating eight orders of fries for dinner.
National French Fry Day is on July 13, which means you’ll be able to treat yourself to some French fry freebies from all your favorite restaurants.
Check out these eight National Fry Day 2022 deals from McDonald’s, Hardee’s, and more for some serious scores.
On July 13, Mickey D’s is treating customers to a free order of Large Fries at participating locations with no purchase necessary — these bad boys are free free. The deal is available exclusively on the McDonald’s app, and the promo is only valid for one fry per customer.