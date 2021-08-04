Score Freebies With These National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Deals

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is on Aug. 4, and you can score some clutch deals for the holiday. You'll even be able to make your celebration extra special this year by getting your cookies delivered straight to your doorstep. Get ready to pour a glass of milk, because these National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day deals will have you set with discounts at popular brands like Mrs. Fields and Insomniac Cookies.

To give you some background on the origin of the almighty chocolate chip cookie, Tollhouse founder Ruth Graves Wakefield first came up with the recipe when she ran out of baker’s chocolate — which mixes smoothly into dough — in 1937. To save the concoction, she experimented with using semi-sweet chocolate as a replacement, and the result was a tasty success. To this day, the morsel goodness has captured tastebuds across the country.

If you’re a chocolate chip cookie fan, you'll want to make sure to take advantage of the deals happening on Wednesday. Popular chains, including Mrs. Fields and Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. have online offers and freebies. TBH, chillin’ at home with discounted (or free!) cookies sounds like the best way to pay tribute to the treat. Check out the offers below to see how you’ll spend National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

1. Nestlé Toll House

Enjoy an OG favorite with Nestlé Toll House’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day deal. The brand is offering fans a Buy 12 Get 12 Free offer that’s available in store and online for delivery.

2. Mrs. Fields

Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with a sweet discount for delivery at Mrs. Fields. You can get 20% off all cookie cakes on the Mrs. Fields website using the code “CHIP.” There are a whole slew of cookie cakes you can choose from, with each cake serving 12 people.

3. Insomnia Cookies

You can get a free Chocolate Chunk cookie when making a purchase at Insomnia Cookies in-store or online on Aug. 4, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily. There’s no minimum purchase required, so simply order any cookie you’d like and then use the code “CHUNKS>CHIPS” when checking out. ICYDK, Insomnia’s Chocolate Chunk cookie puts a twist on your usual tiny chocolate chips with chocolate chunks for more sweetness.

Courtesy of Insomniac Cookies

4. Lenny and Larry’s

Lenny and Larry’s, the fan-favorite protein-packed cookie brand, is offering customers 25% off any items that include chocolate chips. For example, you could use the offer on Lenny and Larry’s Chocolate Chip Keto Cookie, which features a combo of chocolate chips, cocoa nibs, and plant-based protein. Use the code “CHOCOCHIP25” when you’re checking out.

5. Famous 4th Street Cookie Co.

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. has a National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day that kicked off July 26 and runs through August 6. You can snag a free box of Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookies with the purchase of any cookie gift that’s at least $25. Use the code “LOVECHOCOLATECHIP21” when checking out.

6. Grubhub

You can score free cookies with your Subway order on Grubhub every Wednesday through Sept. 29, per an email from the brand to Elite Daily. Orders of $25 or more will score you five free cookies and $0 delivery. For two free cookies, make an order of at least $15, and you’ll also get a $0 delivery fee.