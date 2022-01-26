Get A Free Chili’s Molten Chocolate Cake With These Chocolate Cake Day Deals

It’s my new favorite holiday.
Prepare your sweet tooth because National Chocolate Cake Day is on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Whether you prefer German chocolate cake, molten lava cakes, or cupcakes, there are plenty of deals to make your day so chocolatey (and budget-friendly).
Through Jan. 28, get a free Valentine’s Day “Taste Test” cupcake 3-pack when you order the Latest & Greatest Cupcakes, select birthday boxes, or the Sending Love Gift Box 25-Pack cupcake packs online for shipping, in-store pickup, or delivery in Manhattan.