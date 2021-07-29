Cheesecake fans, raise your forks. National Cheesecake Day is on Friday, July 30, and there are plenty of deals to take advantage of in celebration of the dessert. From its classic graham cracker crust to its cream cheese filling, there’s nothing quite like a slice of the creamy goodness to round out a meal. Whether you prefer New York Style or a chocolatey creation, there are plenty of National Cheesecake Day deals you can score on the holiday. Here’s a rundown of your options as you decide which deals to snap up.

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s pretty much a “National Day” for everything, but when it comes to days dedicated to food, you can always expect some incredible discounts. Cheesecake, which is thought to have originated in ancient Greece, according to National Today, has evolved from a simple recipe of cheese, flour, and honey into the delicacy you know today. You can find cheesecake in so many flavors, which means you have plenty of options. Whether you're in it for fresh fruit, a candy-inspired bite, or all the chocolate, there’s something for everyone.

Speaking of crowd-pleasers, here are the sweetest deals you can score on National Cheesecake Day on Friday, July 30:

1. DoorDash

If you’re a DashPass member, there’s an exclusive deal you can grab just in time for National Cheesecake Day, thanks to the delivery service’s Summer of DashPass deals. You can score $10 off your pickup order of $20 or more through Monday, Aug. 2, when you use the promo code “HUNGRY” before placing your order.

Nazmul Hoque / 500px/500px/Getty Images

2. Denny’s

New Denny’s Rewards program members can sign up for free online and score 20% off your next visit, which hopefully will include a slice of the chain’s New York Style Cheesecake.

3. Eileen’s Special Cheesecake

New York cheesecake stans can get a complimentary individual Celebration Cheesecake from Eileen’s Special Cheesecake on July 30 when you make a minimum $10 purchase for online orders. The deal is while supplies last, and you don’t need a promo code since it will automatically apply to your qualifying order.

4. Junior’s Restaurant & Cheesecake

Junior’s is offering a few deals for the holiday. The first discount is $5 slices of cheesecake at all of its restaurants. You can also get $5 off every 6-inch cheesecake, $6 off every 7-inch cheesecake, and $7 off every 8-inch cheesecake if you’re in the mood for a whole cake. While the in-person deals are only available on July 30, Junior’s is also offering an online deal good through Monday, Aug. 2. When you order online, you can get $10 off full-priced cheesecakes on Junior’s official website when you use the promo code “CHEESECAKEDAY21” at checkout.

5. Baskin-Robbins

If you’re craving some Strawberry Cheesecake-flavored ice cream, Baskin-Robbins is offering two separate deals for National Cheesecake Day. First, when you order $15 or more worth of ice cream from Baskin-Robbins in-store through July 31, you can present a coupon from the Baskin-Robbins mobile app to get $3 off of your in-store pickup order. The second deal is another in-app coupon you’ll present in person to get 25% off of any fresh pack purchase from a participating store.

6. Instacart

Getting cheesecake with some ice cream on the side? Instacart and Dreyer’s have you covered. When you spend $20 on select Dreyer’s ice cream products through July 31, you’ll save $5 or get free delivery. Even better, there’s no promo code required to score the deal.

7. The Cheesecake Factory

To celebrate National Cheesecake Day, the restaurant synonymous with the rich dessert is offering a campaign to do good. For every slice sold at The Cheesecake Factory locations nationwide and in Puerto Rico on Friday, July 30, the chain will donate $1 to Feeding America.

While there won’t be any holiday-specific discounts in addition to the donations, you’ll be able to grab a new slice just for the occasion — Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake. Featuring a coconut macaroon crust, coconut cheesecake, vanilla custard, and a layer of chocolate, it’s a summer-forward combo you’ll want to try.

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

When heading out to get a bite for National Cheesecake Day, be sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.