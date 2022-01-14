8 National Bagel Day Deals That Include FREE Bites

It’s low-key the best holiday.
National Bagel Day is on Jan. 15 (yay!). To celebrate the classic breakfast bite, there are plenty of chains offering major discounts as well as ongoing offers you can use during the holiday.
From $1 bagels to freebies, here are the best deals you can take advantage of.
Manhattan Bagel in Charlotte, North Carolina, is offering a 99-cent bagel with cream cheese deal on Jan. 15. It’s good for all in-store customers on National Bagel Day.
Keep in mind the deal isn’t available for online, app, DoorDash, or phone orders.