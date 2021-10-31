Michelle Obama Reminisced About White House Trick-Or-Treating In A Halloween IG

Michelle Obama kicked off Halloween by sharing some major throwback photos on social media. The former First Lady reminisced about trick-or-treating over the years at the White House in an Instagram post on Sunday, Oct. 31. Michelle Obama’s Halloween 2021 Instagram features festive moments of her and Barack Obama.

Obama shared a series of Halloween pics in an Oct. 31 Instagram post that takes fans down memory lane with the former First Family. She captioned the post with a sweet message on the holiday, writing, “Barack and I always loved celebrating Halloween back at the White House. I hope all those trick-or-treating tonight have a safe—yet spooky—time!” The three Halloween snaps in the series are all from Michelle and Barack’s time in the White House as the former First Family, including a picture of Michelle hugging a trick-or-treater, a photo of Michelle and Barack laughing at a kid dressed up as the Pope while riding a “Popemobile”, and and a photo where Michelle is dressed up as a cheetah. The fun memories are certainly welcome, especially since the White House isn’t allowing trick-or-treaters this year.

The announcement that there won’t be any trick-or-treating happening at the White House this year due to COVID-19 may be part of what prompted Michelle to think back on her love of the fun-filled event. First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa shared a tweet on Oct. 27 explaining that the White House will not hold any events for Halloween 2021, but will instead be “illuminated in orange in celebration of Halloween.” LaRosa also added that the First Family will be traveling during Halloween for the G20 summit in Rome, so they are “encourag[ing] families and children to celebrate Halloween with trick or treating outdoors in their neighborhoods or other outdoor venues.”

Though Halloween is still an annual tradition at the White House, children in Washington, D.C. need to visit other neighborhoods or outdoor venues while trick-or-treating this year. Of course, if you’re feeling nostalgic for the spooky White House events, you can always revisit some throwback photos like Michelle.