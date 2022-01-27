It’s time to take your McDonald’s game to the next level. Starting Jan. 31, McDonald’s is adding four fan-inspired hacks to its menu for a limited time, and you’re not gonna want to miss out. With mash-ups of cheeseburgers, McChicken, Filet-O-Fish, and more, it’s fair to say McDonald’s secret hack menu includes some wild combos.

McDonald’s announced the fan-influenced menu additions on Jan. 26, and the lineup is a real treat, y’all. The hacks combine two (or more) classic Mickey D’s menu items into different mega sandwiches for the ultimate dining experience. Each hack can be ordered by name, so you don’t have to include a long list of alterations with every order. And if you’re looking for who to thank for the new menu additions, the hacks came from four innovative McDonald’s stans via TikTok. The hacks are:

The Hash Brown McMuffin (submitted by @sarahmargaretsandlin) : Combine a Sausage McMuffin with Egg and a crispy Hash Brown for extra crunch.

(submitted by @sarahmargaretsandlin) Combine a Sausage McMuffin with Egg and a crispy Hash Brown for extra crunch. The Crunchy Double (submitted by @grubwithgreg): Take your Double Cheeseburger to new heights by stacking it with Chicken McNuggets on top and Tangy BBQ sauce.

(submitted by @grubwithgreg): Take your Double Cheeseburger to new heights by stacking it with Chicken McNuggets on top and Tangy BBQ sauce. The Surf + Turf (submitted by @heavyhands94): Put a new spin on the old classic with a Double Cheeseburger and a Filet-O-Fish.

(submitted by @heavyhands94): Put a new spin on the old classic with a Double Cheeseburger and a Filet-O-Fish. The Land, Air, & Sea (submitted by @julianbroadway): Combine a McChicken (served with a Hot n’ Spicy McChicken at select locations), Big Mac, and Filet-O-Fish into one big sandwich.

All four hacks will be available at participating locations nationwide beginning Jan. 31 for a limited time only. Get ready to put in some work, though, because each “secret menu” order comes with all the individual menu items needed to create your hack, and you need to assemble your meal on your own. Hey, maybe you’ll discover your own hot take on the hack along the way.

Keep in mind that prices will vary by location, and not all menu items can be ordered the same way. The Hash Brown McMuffin, Crunchy Double, and Land, Air, & Sea can be ordered via carry-out and drive-thru, as well as through the McDonald’s app or through McDelivery. The Surf + Turf, on the other hand, is only available exclusively on the McDonald’s app and McDelivery.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s fans have influenced the menu. In November 2021, McDonald’s added seven Egg McMuffins hacks to celebrate 50 years of the iconic breakfast sandwich and 50 years of customer hacks. No matter which hack speaks to you the most, always remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before making your next McDonald’s run.