Win A Free Summer Vacay To Any U.S. National Park With This Sweet Sweepstakes

If you haven’t figured out your summer vacay plans yet, you might wanna listen up. To help you take advantage of the long, sunny days, Lenny & Larry’s teamed up with the National Park Foundation to hook up one lucky sweepstakes winner and three friends with a trip to the National Park of their choice. The best part is, entering Lenny & Larry’s National Parks sweepstakes for a free summer 2022 trip couldn’t be easier. Here’s how you can put your name in the running just by voting for a cookie.

Though summer is still a few months away, there’s no harm in getting a head start on your travel plans. Luckily, Lenny & Larry’s is taking all the stress out of vacation planning for one lucky winner with the Summer Snackin’ Sweepstakes. The winner of the sweepstakes, which the cookie company launched on April 11, will be treated to a three day/two night stay at the National Park of your choice with three outdoorsy besties, with round-trip economy airfare and a four-person hotel room included. With over 400 National Parks to choose from, it’s definitely not going to be an easy choice. At least you’ll also score a free annual National Parks pass, so you can hit up the parks that didn’t make the cut after the trip is over.

So, how do you apply to this sweepstakes to totally upgrade your summer? The submission process is super short and sweet (literally), which means there’s no excuse not to throw your name into the hat.

To enter Lenny & Larry’s National Parks sweepstakes, all you have to do is visit the official Summer Snackin’ Sweepstakes website and enter your first and last name, your birthday, and your email. That’s it. Seriously. And while you’re there, you can vote on the cookie flavor you want to see from the company next: S’mores or Strawberry Shortcake. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for that good-good S’mores.

If you want to give yourself an extra boost of good luck, you can join Lenny & Larry’s Cookie Crew rewards program to earn additional entries and improve your chances of securing that grand prize. The amount of entries you earn will depend on what Cookie Crew Level you’re at by the close of the entry period.

The sweepstakes ends on May 13, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET, and the winner will be selected on May 18. You must be 18 years or older to enter, and to read the full list of official rules, click here.

Lenny & Larry’s is no stranger to outdoorsy retreats. In April 2021, the cookie company ran the Lenny & Larry Complete Cookie Sweepstakes, which included a grand price of a full-on glamping trip in the Grand Canyon. Hopefully the company will keep the tradition going next year, but until then, good luck to all the interested adventurers out there.