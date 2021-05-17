Krispy Kreme Is On “Island Time” With These Piña Colada & Key Lime Doughnuts

It’s time to get into pre-summer mode with some super tropical doughnuts at Krispy Kreme. The chain dropped its new Island Time Collection on May 17, which features colorful doughnuts inspired by piña coladas and key lime pie that sound good enough to sip. Get ready for a flavor vacation, because Krispy Kreme's Island Time Doughnut Collection is filled with tropical flavor.

Krispy Kreme fans can enjoy the new Island Time Doughnut Collection at participating U.S. stores from May 17 through May 30. The lineup features three doughnuts that’ll bring the tastes of the tropics to you — even when you’re just chillin’ at home. To make things even better, the doughnuts are totally ‘Gram-worthy.

First up is the Piña Colada Doughnut, which features an Original Glazed doughnut filled with piña colada-flavored Kreme, and it’s finished off with piña colada-flavored icing, coconut shreds, and a candied cherry. There’s also a doughnut that pays tribute to a classic island dessert: key lime pie. The Key Lime Pie Doughnut features a key lime Kreme-filled doughnut that’s decorated with lime green icing and topped with graham cracker crumbs and a Kreme dollop in the center. Rounding out the collection is the Island Time doughnut, which starts off with an Original Glazed doughnut filled with classic Kreme. It’s decorated with blue icing, graham cracker crumbs, a palm tree, and clouds to evoke a scene from a tropical island afternoon.

Pricing for individual and dozen Island Time Doughnuts will vary by location.

Krispy Kreme’s Island Time doughnut collection is super tropical. Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

To pair with the Island Time doughnut collection, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back the fan-favorite Key Lime Glazed doughnut and Key Lime Filled doughnut during its “Key Lime Fridays” events on May 21 and May 28. ICYDK, the doughnuts were launched for a limited time in April 2020 and are a balanced blend of sweet and sour. You can purchase the doughnuts individually or in a Key Lime Dozen, which will cost you $5.

When you head to Krispy Kreme for a mini tropical vacay, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.