Include Your Pup On Your Next Krispy Kreme Run With These Cute Dog Treats

Get ready to share your love of an Original Glazed dozen with your pup, because Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts are the ultimate canine celebration. Though pooches certainly make every day a little brighter, there’s an ~official~ day of the year to celebrate your canine friend: National Dog Day on Aug. 26. This year, Krispy Kreme is getting in on the fun with new doughnut treats for dogs. As you can see by the round biscuits, the dog treats are inspired by Krispy Kreme’s classic breakfast pastries, and here’s how you can give your goodest boy or girl a sweet treat to celebrate the day that’s all about them.

The limited-edition dog treats from Krispy Kreme debuted in summer 2021 in Australia, and they’re finally making their way stateside. Doggie Doughnuts will still maintain their roots from Down Under — they’re handmade by Australian-based baked pet treat brand Huds and Toke. Like the classic sweets, Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts come in the shape of doughnuts. But of course, the chain’s dog doughnuts are specifically made with flavors to satisfy your pooch — and they’re designed for canines of all sizes and ages. Instead of fluffy doughnut goodness, these dog biscuits feature a hard-baked cookie and ingredients like whole wheat flour, peanut butter, sugar, milk, and carob (a chocolate substitute).

You can pick up the limited-edition Doggie Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme in-store or via drive-thru on Aug. 26, while supplies last. Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts come in a six-count box — so your pooch will have plenty to chow down on the holiday — and prices will vary depending on the location.

If you’re picky about what your give your pup, you can see the full ingredient list here and check out commonly asked questions, like if they’re OK for puppies (they are) and if they contain peanuts (they do).

To pair with the biscuits, Krispy Krreme will also be selling a sweet accessory for your four-legged friend: a limited-edition red bandana that features a pattern of dogs, bones and doughnuts. The bandana, which comes in one size that fits most pups, will be selling at participating Krispy Kreme locations while supplies last.

With an outing that can now include treats for you and your dog, National Dog Day 2022 is shaping up to be very sweet.