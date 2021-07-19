Krispy Kreme’s Carnival Doughnut Collection Is A Take On 3 Summer Treats

It’s time to celebrate your favorite summer carnival treats with a twist. Krispy Kreme’s Carnival Doughnut Collection dropped on Monday, July 19, and it brings the festive flavors and aesthetic of a traditional carnival experience to the doughnuts you know and love. The decadent bites will certainly treat your taste buds to sweet combos featuring flavors like caramel apple and cotton candy.

The lineup includes three all-new doughnuts so you can enjoy carnival flavors wherever you are this summer, whether it’s chillin’ at home or while you’re hittin’ the beach. The doughnuts are not only decorated to look like the carnival snacks they’re inspired by, but also highlight the unique tastes that’ll have you throwing it back to childhood days at the fair. You can try out the new Krispy Kreme Carnival Collection at participating U.S. stores for a limited time.

First up is the Caramel Apple Doughnut, which features a caramel apple-flavored Kreme-filled shell doughnut decorated with green apple icing. It’s finished off with caramel drizzle, rainbow sprinkles, and a pretzel stick to make it look like an actual caramel apple on a popsicle stick. There’s also a doughnut that celebrates the ultimate carnival sweet treat, The Cotton Candy Doughnut, and it features an Original Glazed Doughnut that’s topped off with cotton candy-flavored icing, cotton candy sugar, buttercream, and rainbow sprinkles. Rounding out the collection is the Caramel Popcorn Doughnut, which has a base of a caramel popcorn Kreme-filled glazed shell doughnut. It’s finished off with a caramel drizzle and bits of caramel popcorn for a balanced combo of sweet and salty flavors.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

You can either buy the limited-edition doughnuts individually or as part of the Carnival Dozen, which includes four of each of Caramel Apple, Cotton Candy, and Caramel Popcorn doughnuts. Pricing for individual and dozen will vary by location. Find more details about the Krispy Kreme location near you using Krispy Kreme’s store locator.

When you head to Krispy Kreme to put a twist on your usual doughnuts with some carnival flavors, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.