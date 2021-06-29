Krispy Kreme is kicking off Fourth of July festivities with some patriotic doughnuts and a sweet deal. The chain’s new Fourth of July doughnut collection will light up your gatherings with red, white, and blue sprinkles, and you can even score some free doughnuts with Krispy Kreme’s current BOGO offer. To get your holiday started on a tasty note, check out Krispy Kreme’s Fourth of July doughnuts and deal for a week-long celebration filled with stars and stripes.

Krispy Kreme unveiled its latest holiday treats on Monday, June 28, and the doughnuts even come in a limited-edition box that has a star-shaped cutout to give you a peek of the Instagram-worthy doughnuts. In the box, you’ll find the new Freedom Ring Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed Doughnut with icing stripes and sprinkles inspired by the American flag; the Patriotic Sprinkled Ring Doughnut, which features an Original Glazed Doughnut decorated with white icing and is finished off with red, white, and blue sprinkles; and the Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut, which starts off with a Strawberry Kreme-filled Doughnut topped with red icing, gold stars, a Kreme dollop and shortbread crumbles. Rounding out the collection is the Patriotic Eagle Doughnut, which features a Cookies and Kreme-filled Doughnut that’s decorated with blue icing, red and white striped icing, and a sugar piece that has an eagle with stars and stripes.

You can try the festive treats in Krispy Kreme’s Patriotic Dozen, which comes with three of each of the new doughnuts.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

For smaller appetites, Krispy Kreme dropped special mini Fourth of July doughnut collection features 20 mini doughnuts with each red, white, or blue frosting to resemble an American flag when laid out next to each other.

To celebrate the festive launches, Krispy Kreme has a BOGO deal that’ll get you a free Original Glazed dozen when you purchase any dozen (including, of course, the Patriotic Dozen). The offer runs through July 4 at participating Krispy Kreme locations, and you’ll need to use the promo code “BOGOFREE” if you’re ordering online.

You can order the Fourth of July doughnuts for delivery or pick-up on Krispy Kreme’s website, or you can use Krispy Kreme’s store locator to find a location near you. When heading to Krispy Kreme to pick up some patriotic doughnuts and kick off your Fourth of July, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.